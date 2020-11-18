No one seems to know for sure how long it’s been.

Suffice it to say it’s been “a very long time” since Acadiana and Lafayette High played for a district championship in the final regular-season game.

Regardless of how long, the streak ends Friday night when the reigning Class 5A state champion Wreckin’ Rams make the short trip to meet the Mighty Lions at 7 p.m. with the District 3-5A crown on the line.

“It really is kind of a cool game for our kids and for their kids,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said.

Acadiana (5-1 overall, 2-0) is coming off its first loss of the season at Catholic High of Baton Rouge 27-21 on Saturday.

Lafayette (5-0, 4-0) is one of two Class 5A public schools still unbeaten, along with John Ehret.

“Our goal this season was to get better,” Lafayette coach Cedric Figaro said. “We wanted to go through the process of changing things and getting the program heading in the right direction.”

During Figaro’s playing days in the early 1980s, Lafayette-Acadiana games were played in Week 10 at Cajun Field.

“Back then, the Acadiana-Lafayette High rivalry was something the whole city was involved in,” Figaro said. “It was known as the biggest rivalry in town. Sure, there were other schools, but that’s just the way it was. There was the Cypress Trophy. There was just so much focus on that game.”

In his first season as the Lions coach, Figaro’s made the rivalry game relevant again.

“Going into the season, we knew there were two seasons — the regular season and the playoff season,” he said. “We just wanted to play well enough to give us a chance and we’ve done that. It’s exciting.”

Under Figaro, the Lions have done that and more. Lafayette is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and has secured the program’s first winning season since 2006, which was also the last year the Lions hosted a playoff game.

Lafayette last win over Acadiana was 21-14 in 2006.

Figaro and his son, Thaos, arrived at Lafayette High during the offseason after helping Acadiana go 15-0 last fall.

“Defensively, they’ve got some pretty good players and they play extremely hard,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “They’re tough and they tackle well.”

Trying to knock off the Rams typically revolves around limiting the veer and forcing turnovers.

Few Acadiana opponents know more about the veer than Figaro, who was a defensive assistant at Acadiana the past five seasons.

“Of course, Thaos and coach Fig know a lot more about some people because Thaos played at Acadiana and Fig coached at Acadiana for a while,” McCullough said. “They’ve got some ideas of what’s going on, so we’ve got to be real sharp this year. We really haven’t faced anybody since I’ve been back here, besides (Carencro’s) Gavin (Peters) who coaches offense, that’s on the defensive side that’s left Acadiana. This will be the first time.”

That dynamic sets up an interesting dynamic between the two staffs.

“Yes it does,” Figaro said. “It’s going to be an interesting chess match, but I wouldn’t say all the pieces are equal. Acadiana has obviously has a very experienced team as the defending state champion. They’re where we’re hoping to be one day. But it is an interesting matchup. There’s a lot of familiarity.”

After losing the school’s all-time leading rusher in Dillan Monette to graduation, the Rams have leaned on a more balanced rushing attack, led by Omiri Wiggins (83 carries for 521 yards, 6 TDs), Tyvin Zeno (71-410, 4 TDs) and Kevan Williams (43-390, 2 TDs).

“To me, the big keys in this game are going to be their offensive line against our defensive line and their running backs against our linebackers,” Figaro said. “It’s going to come down to tackling and the players playing tough."

Adding to the matchup are the facts that the Lions are coming off an open week, while the Rams are coming off their first loss on a short week.

“We won’t know until we play the game, but it definitely helped us to get a few kids healed up a little bit,” Figaro said of the open date's impact on the game.

“We’ve got some things we know we need to get better at, and I think sometimes not scoring more points than the other team allows you to work on them a little harder,” McCullough said. “We did well in some phases, but we’ve got some things that we need to be better at. I think we’ll work on them a little harder now.

“I think that game will help us a bunch. You win a bunch of games in a row and you get a little complacent. It’s something that will help us the rest of the year.”

Lafayette’s offense is led by quarterback Xan Saunier (26 completions on 54 attempts for 349 yards with five TDs and no interceptions), who has added 522 yards and eight scores to his passing.

“Xan has been a good leader for us. He’s had to learn some things that he hadn’t had to do in the past and he’s handled it very well,” Figaro said.

About to enter a postseason filled with unknowns because of COVID, McCullough appreciates finishing out the regular season with such a big matchup. Acadiana enters the game No. 1 in the Class 5A power ratings and the Lions are No. 4.

“In a year like this, we’ve had an opportunity to play some big games in some different places,” McCullough said. “I think it’s always good to play quality competition.

"In this game, it’s for a district championship against Lafayette High, which hasn’t happened in a long time. So I think it’s good, especially this year, because we really don’t know what’s going to happen (in playoffs).”