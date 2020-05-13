Arguably the best run of any high school baseball coach in the history of the Acadiana area has ended.
Mike Thibodeaux will not be returning to Teurlings Catholic next season as the Rebels’ head coach.
In the diocese, every teacher is essentially on a one-year contract to be renewed annually. The decision was made not to renew Thibodeaux's contract for the 2020-21 school year.
"The players, the families and the people that I’ve been able to work with over the last 13 years have been nothing short of a blessing for me," Thibodeaux said. "I leave with the best memories and a heart full of gratitude for the opportunity to be the coach at Teurlings."
Thibodeaux wasn’t able to complete his 13th season with the Rebels this spring because of the coronavirus shutdown, but the Church Point High graduate won five state championships in the 12 previous seasons at Teurlings.
Teurlings won three straight state titles from 2016-18, highlighted by the 2016 campaign when the Rebels finished in the top 10 nationally with a 35-4 record. Thibodeaux was recognized as the ABCA/Diamond Division II National Coach of the Year that season, and he was also a regional coach of the year in 2012.
Also counting short stints as head coach at Notre Dame and Henry County, Kentucky, Thibodeaux amassed a career record of 394-119, including six district championships, five state titles and two state runner-up finishes.
"I’ve always felt like it was a blessing to coach there, even through the hard times," Thibodeaux said. "It was an answer to my prayers. It got me home from Kentucky."
Before Notre Dame from 2003-05 and Kentucky from 2006-07, Thibodeaux coached at Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Redemptorist.
“He took over an outstanding program and he left it better than he found it,” Teurlings athletic director Sonny Charpentier said. “I would call the program top five in the state.”
Teurlings principal Mike Boyer said he hired Thibodeaux in 2008 during a transitional phase out of Kentucky during the school year.
“In those 13 years, I’ve seen him take over a good program, get married, start a family, get his Master’s degree, have five kids and have tremendous success on the field, which we’re very proud of,” Boyer said. “On the personal side, he’s been at Teurlings during the most important parts of his life. I saw him grow into a great family man and become national coach of the year. I certainly wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Thibodeaux’s program has always been known for its discipline, defense and willingness to play small ball to win.
“I loved a lot about coach Thib,” said Hayden Cantrelle, UL shortstop and former All-State selection at Teurlings. “He taught me how to be mentally tough more than anything. I came into Teurlings as a boy and I came out as a mature, disciplined guy who had his responsibilities in order. That’s the main thing coach Thib did for me.”
The decision was a shock, but Thibodeaux said he's come to terms with it.
"It’s the way I live my life," Thibodeaux said. "I’ve had no choice but to turn it over to the Lord. I promised him years ago that I would do my best and trust that he would take care of me.
"So as difficult as this might be to accept for myself and a lot of people, it’s the right thing because I feel like God has my best interests in mind. He can’t be outdone in generosity and I can’t wait to see the blessings he’s got in store for me."
Thibodeaux said he doesn't expect to return to coaching right away, if ever.
"I’ve got some business opportunities all of a sudden and some good ones," he said. "I’ve got a lot of decisions to make, but I’ve got a lot of time to do it.
"I owe it to my kids to be there and spend more time with them. This quarantine allowed me to be home and I saw my twins' first steps. They’re 1. I’ve missed my little boys and daughter’s practice. I really look forward to coaching my son. But I’m not going to rule out coaching again."