Cecilia quarterback, Diesel Solair, 4, runs with the ball during the Notre Dame versus Cecilia game at Cecilia High School in Cecilia, Friday, October 1, 2021.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Week 7 Stats

Thursday’s Games

Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame

NEXT - Lafayette Christian at Port Barre on Thursday, Notre Dame at Catholic-NI on Friday.

Livonia at Opelousas

NEXT - Opelousas at Cecilia on Friday.

Friday’s Games

Barbe at Lafayette

NEXT - Lafayette hosts Southside on Friday.

Sam Houston at Southside

NEXT - Southside at Lafayette on Friday.

Cecilia at Beau Chene

NEXT - Cecilia hosts Opelousas on Friday, Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge on Friday.

PREVIEW - Upstart Beau Chene challenging resilient Cecilia for drivers seat in District 6-4A race

Rayne at North Vermilion

NEXT - Rayne hosts LaGrange on Friday. 

PREVIEW - Rayne, North Vermilion suddenly face crucial District 4-4A game after slow starts

Southern Lab at Ascension

NEXT - Ascension hosts Franklin on Friday

Notebook: Wreckin' Rams' running game picking up steam during District 3-5A play

Teurlings at St. Thomas More

NEXT - Teurlings hosts Westgate on Friday, St. Thomas More at Northside on Friday.

PREVIEW - STM, Teurlings seeking much-needed rebound wins against bitter crosstown rivals

Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic

NEXT - Highland Baptist at Hanson on Thursday, Vermilion Catholic hosts Centerville on Friday.

PREVIEW - Highland, Vermilion Catholic restock offensive arsenals in time for showdown

Acadiana at New Iberia

NEXT - Acadiana hosts Sam Houston on Thursday, New Iberia at Comeaux on Friday.

Northside at Carencro

NEXT - Northside hosts St. Thomas More on Friday, Carencro hosts Brother Martin on Friday.

Comeaux at Sulphur

NEXT - Comeaux hosts New Iberia on Friday.

Westgate at St. Augustine

NEXT - Westgate at Teurlings on Friday.

Washington-Marion at Eunice

NEXT - Eunice hosts Tioga on Friday.

Breaux Bridge at Peabody

NEXT - Breaux Bridge hosts Beau Chene on Friday.

Church Point at Northwest

NEXT - Church Point hosts Ville Platte on Friday, Northwest at Mamou on Friday.

Crowley at Abbeville

NEXT - Crowley host Kaplan on Thursday, Abbeville hosts Rayville on Friday.

Loranger at Erath

NEXT - Erath at St. Martinville on Friday.

St. Martinville at Kaplan

NEXT - St. Martinville hosts Erath on Friday, Kaplan at Crowley on Thursaday.

West St. Mary at Catholic-NI

NEXT - Catholic-NI hosts Notre Dame on Friday.

Delcambre at Loreauville

NEXT - Delcambre hosts Jeanerette on Friday, Loreauville at West St. Mary on Friday.

Franklin at Jeanerette

NEXT - Jeanerette at Delcambre on Friday.

North Central at St. Edmund

NEXT - North Central at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund hosts Sacred Heart-VP on Friday.

Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic

NEXT - Opelousas Catholic hosts North Central on Friday.

Sacred Heart-VP at Westminster

NEXT - Westminster at Catholic-PC on Thursday.

Iota def. Ville Platte, forfeit-COVID

