Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Week 7 Stats
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame
NEXT - Lafayette Christian at Port Barre on Thursday, Notre Dame at Catholic-NI on Friday.
Livonia at Opelousas
NEXT - Opelousas at Cecilia on Friday.
Friday’s Games
Barbe at Lafayette
NEXT - Lafayette hosts Southside on Friday.
Sam Houston at Southside
NEXT - Southside at Lafayette on Friday.
Cecilia at Beau Chene
NEXT - Cecilia hosts Opelousas on Friday, Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge on Friday.
PREVIEW - Upstart Beau Chene challenging resilient Cecilia for drivers seat in District 6-4A race
Rayne at North Vermilion
NEXT - Rayne hosts LaGrange on Friday.
PREVIEW - Rayne, North Vermilion suddenly face crucial District 4-4A game after slow starts
Southern Lab at Ascension
NEXT - Ascension hosts Franklin on Friday
Notebook: Wreckin' Rams' running game picking up steam during District 3-5A play
Teurlings at St. Thomas More
NEXT - Teurlings hosts Westgate on Friday, St. Thomas More at Northside on Friday.
PREVIEW - STM, Teurlings seeking much-needed rebound wins against bitter crosstown rivals
Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic
NEXT - Highland Baptist at Hanson on Thursday, Vermilion Catholic hosts Centerville on Friday.
PREVIEW - Highland, Vermilion Catholic restock offensive arsenals in time for showdown
Acadiana at New Iberia
NEXT - Acadiana hosts Sam Houston on Thursday, New Iberia at Comeaux on Friday.
Notebook: Wreckin' Rams' running game picking up steam during District 3-5A play
Northside at Carencro
NEXT - Northside hosts St. Thomas More on Friday, Carencro hosts Brother Martin on Friday.
Notebook: Wreckin' Rams' running game picking up steam during District 3-5A play
Comeaux at Sulphur
NEXT - Comeaux hosts New Iberia on Friday.
Westgate at St. Augustine
NEXT - Westgate at Teurlings on Friday.
Washington-Marion at Eunice
NEXT - Eunice hosts Tioga on Friday.
Breaux Bridge at Peabody
NEXT - Breaux Bridge hosts Beau Chene on Friday.
Church Point at Northwest
NEXT - Church Point hosts Ville Platte on Friday, Northwest at Mamou on Friday.
Crowley at Abbeville
NEXT - Crowley host Kaplan on Thursday, Abbeville hosts Rayville on Friday.
Loranger at Erath
NEXT - Erath at St. Martinville on Friday.
St. Martinville at Kaplan
NEXT - St. Martinville hosts Erath on Friday, Kaplan at Crowley on Thursaday.
West St. Mary at Catholic-NI
NEXT - Catholic-NI hosts Notre Dame on Friday.
Delcambre at Loreauville
NEXT - Delcambre hosts Jeanerette on Friday, Loreauville at West St. Mary on Friday.
Franklin at Jeanerette
NEXT - Jeanerette at Delcambre on Friday.
North Central at St. Edmund
NEXT - North Central at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund hosts Sacred Heart-VP on Friday.
Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic
NEXT - Opelousas Catholic hosts North Central on Friday.
Sacred Heart-VP at Westminster
NEXT - Westminster at Catholic-PC on Thursday.