SULPHUR – The Lafayette Christian Knights made it to the state baseball tournament for the first time in program history, but they weren’t satisfied with just being there.
The Knights have won state championships in multiple sports this season and were looking to continue that in baseball, but they first had to get past the No. 2-seeded St. Charles Comets in the Division III semifinals.
This time, it was the Comets prevailing with a 3-0 win over the Knights in Wednesday's semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“It was a cool experience,” Knights coach Greg Fontenot said. “It’s my first time as a coach experiencing it. Really every player, coach in this dugout, it’s their first time experiencing it. Cool experience, I thought our kids played their tail off. We were just on the other side of it today.”
The Knights had a shot to take control of the game in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, but the Comets got out of it after making a pitching change.
“That (fourth inning) was the ball game right there,” Fontenot said. “We had a chance to blow it open, we had them (St. Charles) on the ropes, and we had bases loaded and no outs and couldn’t get a run across.”
The Comets brought in shortstop Cade Pregeant to pitch, and he was able to get out of the bases loaded jam and shut the Knights down the rest of the way.
“That’s what they (St. Charles) have been doing all year,” Fontenot said. “One goes four innings, the other one goes three or vise versa. It was a good time to get that lefty off the mound as soon as we got the bases loaded with no outs. We were fully expecting them to do that.”
Pregeant and the Comets had trouble against Knights’ starting pitcher Miles Justin until the fifth inning in which they scored all three of their runs on a pair of RBI doubles.
“That (fifth inning) was huge,” Comets coach Wayne Stein said. “Starts with Connor DeJean getting a big hit to kind of break the ice and go up 1-0. Anthony (Fernandez) has been good for us all year, and he got the opportunity. Just told him don’t try to do too much, and he drove a ball in the gap.
"Luckily we had enough athleticism on the bases to get two out of it, and then after you’re six outs away. We knew what we were going up against, we were prepared.”
Justin pitched six innings and didn’t give up any runs other than the fifth inning, and their defense was strong once again led by centerfielder Brylan Green.
“Kid (Miles Justin) threw his butt off,” Fontenot said. “He deserved to win the baseball game. Left a couple pitches up, but like I said we had a chance to capitalize in the fourth and just didn’t.”
“Kid (Brylan Green) does stuff like that every game. I think that was his eight or ninth outfield assist this year. I’m just glad I’ll have him back for another year.”
The Knights finish the season 29-5, and while they fell short of their ultimate goal, they’re a young team who projects to be a contender for years to come with only three seniors.
“Watching them (St. Charles) celebrate, I told our kids to remember that feeling,” Fontenot said. “Our kids didn’t come here satisfied just being here. They wanted to win the whole thing, and I told them to remember the feeling of losing this to use that to get ready in the offseason and give another crack at it. We’ll be back.”