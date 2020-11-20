NEW IBERIA While Carencro High's offense relies heavily on the run game, head coach Tony Courville sometimes likes to let his opponents know that his quarterbacks can throw the football as well.
Quarterback Tavion Faulk threw a 60-yard touchdown to Jaylon John on the fourth play from scrimmage Thursday night against Westgate High. Faulk later sealed a 31-23 road win over their district rival with a game-clinching interception with under three minutes to play.
"That's the thing. We are obviously a run-first team, but our quarterbacks can throw the ball," Courville said. "They can throw it very accurately and they have great arm strength, so when people give us that loaded box it sets us up for the pass."
"They were run-committed, so we came to the sideline and let coach know and then boom, our playmaker Jaylon John got out there and made a play," the senior Faulk said.
Running back Traylon Prejean tallied 181 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries to pace the run game for the Bears, while Dontae Darjean added 74 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. As a unit, the offense gained more than 320 yards on the ground.
"My O-line is doing a great job blocking for me," Prejean said. "I'm just enjoying the ride every game, every practice giving my teammates my all and we're just working hard ... I believe in these guys, and they believe in me."
Following a tough loss to St. Thomas More with the District 5-4A title on the line last week, the Golden Bears (7-1, 3-1) were excited to bounce back and pick up the win after a week of self-reflection and tough practices.
"We didn't feel real good about ourselves, and when you get beat -- we called it a learning experience, you never want to waste a failure -- it causes you to reflect," Courville said. "We did that, we self-reflected and we did some things and we had some great practices all week long."
"After that game, we didn't feel like we put forth enough effort," Faulk said. "So, we came out Monday and we just worked. Coach wanted that game back, and we wanted to just keep working hard."
Carencro earned a three-way share of the district title with Westgate and St. Thomas More last season and, while they didn't win it this season, Courville is happy with how his boys ended the regular season.
"I think this is one of the toughest districts in the state on any level, and that's just my personal preference," Courville said. "So to only lose one game, that's special."
Westgate's special teams put the Tigers (5-3, 3-2) on the board at the 4:24 mark of the opening quarter when Bradley Lewis blocked a punt to force a safety to pull within 8-2. Less than three minutes later quarterback Brennan Landry put the Tigers ahead, 9-8, with a 13-yard touchdown toss to Ja'Quialen Allen.
Carencro's offense orchestrated a 10-play drive, featuring all running plays, capped with a 1-yard Prejean touchdown with 6:40 left in the half to put the Bears back ahead 14-9 at the break.
It took just five plays for Westgate's offense, led by backup quarterback Danny Lewis, to put the Tigers back ahead, 16-14, less than two and a half minutes into the second half. Lewis, filling in for the injured Landry, threw a 14-yard TD strike to Allen at the 10:33 mark of the quarter.
One play later, Darjean put the Golden Bears ahead for good with his 51-yard touchdown scamper.
Carencro's defense tacked on a safety, tackling a Tiger runner in the end zone, and a one-yard rushing score from Chantz Caesar to pull ahead 31-16 early in the fourth quarter.
Lewis threw his second touchdown pass of the night, this one to Jordan Doucet, with 7:25 remaining to pull to within eight points, but a potential game-tying scoring drive was abruptly ended by Faulk's interception in the red zone with 2:47 remaining.
"He's a tremendous athlete," Courville said. "He plays quarterback for us, he plays wideout, he's been playing more DB. He stepped up to the occasion tonight."
"We came to the sideline, it was like third or fourth down, and we told the offense we were going to get the stop, they were going to get on the field and they'd win the game for us," Faulk said.