The Kaplan Lady Pirates softball team has yet to lose a game this season, and they appear to have a group capable of keeping up those winning ways.
The Lady Pirates have established a winning culture within the program under head coach Brittany LeBeouf, and they’ve got a strong core of senior leadership mixed in with a promising group of underclassmen who’ve contributed to their undefeated start.
The Lady Pirates only lost once last season before the shutdown and have come out firing in their return to the field this season, as they’re currently 16-0 and ranked No. 1 overall in the Class 3A.
“We’re happy with the perfect start, but we’re not necessarily looking at wins and losses,” LeBeouf said. “The girls are being great teammates to one another, and that’s what’s showing off. They’re playing their roles everyday, and everyone’s doing their job. The results are nice, but it all starts in practice. We have good team chemistry, and the results are showing.”
The Lady Pirates have a strong lineup led by freshman shortstop Kennedy Marceaux, who has a team high 11 home runs on the season, along with third baseman Molly Sistrunk and catcher Lauryn Packard.
“Our one through nine can hit,” LeBeouf said. “Our leadoff hitter Kennedy Marceaux is a freshman and has 11 home runs and can steal a base anytime. She brings a lot of energy and leads the infield very well. Molly (Sistrunk) is a junior in the three hole and is so energetic. She gets the job done and is always willing to work. Lauryn (Packard) is a junior who bats in the four hole who we moved to catcher this year. She’s done great with the transition and has been working hard. I feel like our infield can compete with anyone in the state.”
The Lady Pirates have also been strong in the circle with senior pitcher Carina Chargois, who’s returned to form after being out with an arm injury.
“Our pitcher (Chargois) has been showing out,” LeBoeuf said. “I’m proud of her, she’s worked back to where she wanted to be and is getting the job done. She’s really improved in the first inning and setting the tone for the team. She’s been our ace since her freshman year and has really stepped up after injury as a pitcher and as a leader.
"She sets the tone and does anything I ask, which makes it easier to call pitches. She spins the ball really well and keeps hitters off balance and works all four corners well. She has a lot of nasty movement, and our defense does a great job of backing her up.”
The Lady Pirates will put their undefeated record on the line this weekend in a tournament in which they’ll be facing some tough competition in order to prepare for the playoffs.
“This weekend we’re going to play some of the top contenders in 5A, people that will get us ready for the playoffs” LeBoeuf said. “Playing a tough schedule will be huge in having us ready to compete for the playoffs. This weekend will be a business trip to see what we’re made of. We’ve really focused on hitting and it’s really paying off."
The Lady Pirates are hoping their blend of experience and youth can pay off in their quest for a state championship, and they'll be hungry to get their after last season got cut short.
“When everything ended last season, we lost five seniors,” LeBeouf said. “It was devastating for our whole team because they were so dedicated. Our theme last year was to rise up, and this year it’s to finish the job. Finish for our seniors that couldn’t be here and for these kids here, hopefully they can win a championship.”