Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
Dartez recorded 225 yards of total offense in the Screamin' Eagles' 47-6 win over Covenant Christian Friday. Dartez rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while catching four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana
Wiggins was unstoppable in the Wreckin' Rams' 42-0 shutout victory over Barbe. Wiggins rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries.
Omar Butler, Crowley
No, his team didn't end up winning the game, but it wasn't because of Omar Butler. Butler rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries and he also completed three passes for 48 more yards in a 39-30 loss to Erath.
Evan Simon, Loreauville
Simon proved to be the difference maker in the Tigers' win over Ascension Episcopal. Simon rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries as the Tigers rolled past the Blue Gators 31-13.
Christian Pillette, Erath
Pillette scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to help the Bobcats secure a come-from-behind victory against Crowley. Pillette finished the game with six catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns as the Bobcats defeated the Gents 39-30.