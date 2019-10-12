RUSHING
Tray Henry, Catholic-NI 236
Danarious Journet, Cecilia 178
Myles Liggans, Highland 156
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia 156
Tray Amos, Catholic-NI 149
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point 140
Luke LeBlanc, Erath 135
Obadiah Butler, Crowley 133
Kendrell Williams, Carencro 119
Eddie Flugence, Comeaux 110
Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
PASSING
Dillon Monette, Southside 429
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic 315
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 309
Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 217
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 211
Alex Soileau, Cecilia 210
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 205
Brennon Landry, Westgate 203
Ryan Roberts, LCA 185
Myles Liggans, Highland 173
CHURCH POINT — The talk of the marquee matchup in District 5-3A’s opening week between Iota and Church Point revolved around stand-out running backs.
RECEIVING
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 194
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic 161
Jack Pruitt, Southside 160
Obadiah Butler, Crowley 143
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 115
Sage Ryan, LCA 112
Dillard Calais, Cecilia 101
Malhoven Sonn, Westgate 98
Daylon Deculus, North Vermilion 89
Malik Nabers, Comeaux 89
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdownsCaleb Holstein, St. Thomas More1181754168317Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic9614621…