Southside quarterback Dillon Monette threw for 429 yards and five touchdown passes to lead the Sharks to a comeback road win over Sulphur.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

RUSHING

Tray Henry, Catholic-NI 236

Danarious Journet, Cecilia 178

Myles Liggans, Highland 156

Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia 156

Tray Amos, Catholic-NI 149

Rodney Dupuis, Church Point 140

Luke LeBlanc, Erath 135

Obadiah Butler, Crowley 133

Kendrell Williams, Carencro 119

Eddie Flugence, Comeaux 110

PASSING

Dillon Monette, Southside 429

Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic 315

Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge 309

Xan Saunier, Lafayette High 217

Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More 211

Alex Soileau, Cecilia 210

Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic 205

Brennon Landry, Westgate 203

Ryan Roberts, LCA 185

Myles Liggans, Highland 173

RECEIVING

Rhett Pelloquin, Southside 194

Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic 161

Jack Pruitt, Southside 160

Obadiah Butler, Crowley 143

Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge 115

Sage Ryan, LCA 112

Dillard Calais, Cecilia 101

Malhoven Sonn, Westgate 98

Daylon Deculus, North Vermilion 89

Malik Nabers, Comeaux 89

