Nate Cox is like many Americans who learned of the Garden City Community College football program’s existence through the Netflix series “Last Chance U.”
Although not the subject of the third and fourth seasons of the show, Garden City was prominently featured as one of Independence Community College’s rivals in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Garden City won the NJCAA national championship in 2016.
Cox didn’t appear on the show — the series moved onto Laney College in Oakland, California, for the 2019 season — but the former St. Thomas More quarterback did experience junior college football in the Midwest firsthand.
Cox, who began his career as a walk-on at Louisiana Tech, transferred to Garden City for his redshirt sophomore season and ended up leading the Jayhawk Conference in passing yards (1,891) in 11 games played. His 12 touchdowns were also third best in the eight-team league, and he earned all-conference honorable mention honors for a team that was ranked No. 9 in the final NJCAA poll.
Cox admits attending school and playing football at Garden City was “big culture change,” but he has no regrets.
“I really enjoyed it,” Cox said. “I’m really glad I did it. The friendships with the guys I met there, I’d say that’s the best part because you’re with those guys in the dorms 24/7. They’re all good guys, and it’s good to see them get chances to play at the next level, too.”
But Cox was no different than many of the players featured on Last Chance U; his goal was to return to Division I football. Late in the recruiting process, after two months of contacting “as many coaches as I can,” a second opportunity finally came from Nevada.
“Their offensive coordinator (Matt Mumme) called me a few weeks ago and was trying to see if I could get into the school because he had called me on a Friday and (the second semester) started Monday,” Cox said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, we’d love to give you a spot,’ but they didn’t think they could get me in. They ended up figuring out they could actually get me in this semester.
“It was the only offer I had at the time, and they throw the ball a lot, which is what I love to do. So I just thought it was a great fit.”
It’s easy to understand the “relief” Cox is feeling. He went from being uncertain of his future just a few weeks ago to already being signed and enrolled at his new school.
Several prep football stars from the Acadiana area will follow suit by signing with Division I schools on Wednesday during National Signing Day, including Cox’s successor at St. Thomas More, Caleb Holstein. Ironically, Holstein will ink with Cox’s first college, Louisiana Tech.
Among the local players expected to sign with Division I schools are Southside’s Connor Venetis (Lamar), Comeaux’s Tyreke Boyd (Nicholls State), Acadiana’s Keontae Williams (Nicholls State), Crowley’s Kendal Harmon (Northwestern State), St. Thomas More’s Luke Howard (McNeese State), Cecilia’s Ethan Howard (Southern) and Lafayette Christian’s Princeton Malbrue (unannounced).
Twelve area football standouts joined FBS or FCS programs during the early signing period in December.
Cox’s journey after high school wasn’t as smooth as it may end up being the aforementioned high school standouts. In a word, Cox would describe his career as “overlooked.”
“In high school, I got one year to play and didn’t get recruited,” Cox said. “I walked on and didn’t really get a chance to play. I went to junior college and then ended up getting one offer at almost the last minute. I’m just ready to prove that I can play and just excited.”
It’s hard to physically overlook Cox — he’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds on Garden City’s roster — but he flew under the radar coming out of a high school due in large part to a lack of exposure. He sat by former Cougars quarterback William Bellamy for three years, and he didn’t attend any offseason football camps for high school prospects.
“I was playing basketball in the summer, so I couldn’t go to camps (and 7-on-7s) and all that stuff that nowadays is almost most of the recruiting,” Cox said. “But definitely playing one year played a big role in not getting recruited that heavily.”
Cox made the most of his time as the Cougars’ varsity quarterback in 2016, throwing for 3,500 yards and 48 touchdowns on STM’s way to its first state championship in school history. In the 54-29 win against Parkview Baptist in the Division II title game, Cox set the composite state championship game records for passing yards (455) and tied the touchdown mark (6).
“Had he had a longer playing sample size — in today’s day and age where they’re making decisions on quarterbacks way early — I think that affected him,” said STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie. “But I always thought he had the ability, especially as he matured. He became more of an athlete. He’s physically gifted, and he does it in a (6-foot-9) frame.
"You knew at some point when all of it came together, if somebody was patient enough, they would definitely get a steal with that guy.”
At Louisiana Tech, Cox was hoping to get enough reps in practice during his second year to earn at least the backup job, but that never materialized like he thought it would.
“There was a freshman that came in that was on scholarship, and I was a walk-on,” Cox said. “I really saw my reps kind of diminish, and I just knew it wasn’t going to be the spot for me to play until maybe I was a senior or hopefully a junior. So I just decided to move on, but I loved the coaching staff over there. They were all very nice to me. They’re all good guys, but I just wanted to be able to play.”
It was actually an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech, offensive coach Robert McFarland, who helped Cox land at Garden City. His time with the Broncbusters has now led to his shot with the Wolfpack, who qualified for a bowl last year. Cox has two years of eligibility remaining.
“They have a returning starter (Carson Strong) who was a (redshirt) freshman last year,” Cox said. “They said I would come in as the No. 2, but we’ll see through spring and fall camp if things change. I’m just excited I get an opportunity to prove myself and prove that I can play.”
Local Division I football signees
Signing on Wednesday
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More - Louisiana Tech
Tyreke Boyd, Comeaux - Nicholls State
Keontae Williams, Acadiana - Nicholls State
Luke Howard, St. Thomas More - McNeese State
Kendal Harmon, Crowley - Northwestern State
Ethan Howard, Cecilia - Southern
Connor Venetis, Southside - Lamar
Princeton Malbrue, Lafayette Christian - Unannounced
Signed in December
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate - LSU
Trevonte Sylvester, Breaux Bridge - Houston
Tre' Harris, Comeaux - Louisiana Tech
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame - Air Force
Errol Rogers, Lafayette Christian - UL
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia - UL
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana - Army
Dillan Monette, Acadiana - Army
Keydrain Calligan, Westgate - Louisiana-Monroe
Blayne Delahoussaye, Westgate - Southeastern
Zy Alexander, Loreauville - Southeastern
Logan Gabriel, Lafayette Christian - Northwestern State