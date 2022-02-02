Beau Chene's 68-57 win at home over Opelousas on Tuesday was important on several levels for coach Christopher Charlot and the Gators.
In addition to improving their record to 21-5 overall, the Gators notched their 10th straight win while staying undefeated in District 6-4A and toppling their arch-rival.
"It's one of the best rivalries in the state," Charlot said of the series between the Gators and Tigers. "I'm proud of my guys. We came out calm and humble enough to work the team game in the first half, and that gave us a big lead going into halftime."
In the first half, Gators forward CamRon Pierre scored 13 points with three 3-pointers. Pierre hit 4 of 6 shots in the second quarter and finished with 15 points.
"I trust him," Charlot said of Pierre, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who comes off the bench. "If you let him get his feet set, he's pretty much going to knock it down."
"Coach told me to shoot it with confidence," said Pierre, who talked about the leadership of senior teammates D'vondrake Arvie and Titus Thomas: "They're always pushing me to the best of my ability. They're always on me because they know what I'm capable of."
Arvie scored 20 points with five assists and five steals, while Thomas added 16 points with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.
Arvie, who made his first three shots from the floor, also sank eight free throws. Thomas scored 11 points in the first half, which ended with the Gators head 40-23.
"Titus gives you everything the way he fills up the stat sheet," Charlot said. "He is our emotional leader. He has a motor that cannot be stopped.
"Arvie is poised. He can handle the ball, get to the mid-range and pull up for a jumper; dish it out, and he's also a hell of an on-ball defender."
The Gators, who are 4-0 after the first round of 6-4A competition, collected 15 steals and 31 rebounds against the Tigers (16-7, 3-1).
"Rebounding has been the biggest facet of our game that we needed to improve upon," Charlot said. "We can do almost everything else at an elite level. If we win the rebounding battle, I think we have a good shot against anybody."
Thomas plays with a surplus of energy and emotion, while Arvie remains stoic on the court.
"I'm the calm one," Arvie said. "I'm there to calm everyone down, keep the game flowing, make everyone happy and make sure everyone gets enough touches.
"We are playing great. We're at our best right now. We just have to stay humble and focused."
Opelousas, which reduced a 21-point second half deficit to seven points late in the fourth quarter, was led by Javonnie Gibson's 14 points. Dillan Stephens and Mehki Jones each added 12 points and Thomas Lewis scored 10 points.