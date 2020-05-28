In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Maci Bergeron of the Notre Dame Lady Pioneers as its 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Bergeron as Louisiana’s best high school softball player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Bergeron joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Catherine Osterman (2000-01, Cy Spring High School, Texas), Kelsey Stewart (2009-10, Arkansas City High School, Kan.), Carley Hoover (2012-13 D.W. Daniel High School, S.C.), Jenna Lilley (2012-13, Hoover High School, Ohio), Morgan Zerkle (2012-13 Cabell Midland High School, W. Va.), and Rachel Garcia (2014-15, Highland High School, Calif.).
The 5-foot-4 sophomore catcher posted a .524 batting average with 35 runs batted in, 15 runs scored, 12 home runs and a 1.500 slugging percentage in 12 games this spring before the season was cancelled.
Bergeron led the Pioneers to the 2019 Division III state championship, earning game MVP honors, and has hit 34 home runs in 44 career high school games. Ranked as the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2022 by Softball America, Bergeron is a three-time PGF national champion her Tennessee Mojo club team.
Bergeron has volunteered locally at a vacation bible school, and she has donated her time at a nursing home.
“In only 46 games in Maci’s high school career, she has 37 home runs,” Notre Dame coach Dale Serie said. “While I understand that there is so much more to the game of softball than just hitting home runs, it is still amazing to watch a young lady do something so rare and special.”
Bergeron has maintained a 3.63 GPA in the classroom. She has made a verbal commitment to play softball on scholarship at LSU beginning in the fall of 2022.
Bergeron joins Gatorade Louisiana Softball Players of the Year Mary-Cathryn Comeaux (2018-19, Brusly), Kennedy Hebert (2017-18, Morgan City), Emma Callie (EC) Delafield (2016-17, North DeSoto), Jensen Howell (2015-16, Menard) and Kara Gremillion (2014-15, St. Amant) among the state’s list of former award winners.