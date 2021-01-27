The start of the season was a challenge to say the least for the Teurlings Rebels and first-year head coach Stephen Devine.
The Rebels started off 0-6, but somehow kept their minds set on winning the district championship
That persistence paid off Wednesday night after a 3-1 victory over the David Thibodaux Bulldogs earned the Rebels the district championship with a 3-0-1 record.
The Rebels have come together as of late to get to 9-5-1 over the rough start.
“One of the goals that we had was winning the district,” Devine said. “We try to emulate district play as far as playoffs go, so if we can have a win or go home mentality during district, then we kind of prepare ourselves for playoffs. I’m very proud of the guys. They put together a great game tonight.”
The Rebels were deadlocked 0-0 with the Bulldogs at halftime, but they came out strong to begin the second half after Dylan Credeur broke through and scored the first goal of the game in less than two minutes.
“It (the first goal) was very important,” Devine said. “Scoring at the beginning of a half or at the end of a half is always good for your team obviously, but it’s tough on other teams as well. Coming out with such high hopes, the score was still 0-0, and us getting that early goal was definitely important for us.”
The Rebels also saw Fred St-Hilaire and Mason Wild score a goal each with all three assists being delivered by senior Luke Enescu.
“Three different scorers is always good to see on the stat sheet,” Devine said. “Just very proud of the way we put together a full game and got the win. We’ve put together some pieces of a game, but this was the first time in a while we put together a full game. That’s what I’m most proud about is us overcoming some adversities while trying to put together a full game, and that’s kind of what we did tonight.”
The Bulldogs managed to score a goal late, but it was an overall strong night for Rebels' goalkeeper Matthew Fenn, who’s had a nice senior season as a first-year starter.
“Matthew Fenn’s been great for us all season,” Devine said. “I’m very proud of the way he played tonight. He had a senior in front of him last year, so this is his first year starting. I think that’s what really gets him going, getting to see the field a lot and being relied on as a starter, so that’s kind of a motivation for him as well.”
The Bulldogs were coming off a two-week quarantine and played the Rebels tough to start, but the Rebels broke through in the second half and started seeing shots on goal turn into points.
“I told my guys that they (David Thibodaux) were going to come out a little flat, or they’re going to come out ready to play,” Devine said. “We tried to get after them early. We had a few chances early and just weren’t sharp enough, the keeper made a couple good saves. That’s what we talked about at halftime is the keeper made a couple good saves, but you can’t let that as a striker keep you from trying to create opportunities, keep you from trying to score and put the ball in the back of the net. I thought we played well in both halves, but the goals came in the second half. That’s the way soccer goes sometimes.”
Moving forward, the Rebels are hoping to carry this momentum into the Division III playoffs.
“We worked on a lot of things,” Devine said. “Our mentality had to change, the culture had to change a little bit. We started off really slow, but I know that our division is really tough, probably the second-toughest compared to Division I. On any given day, I think we’re right there with everybody else. As coaches we can do everything we can to prepare them, and at the end of the day it’s up to them and their effort."