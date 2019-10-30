ACA.SouthsideLafayette3.102519
Southside quarterback Dillon Monette threw for 293 yards and six touchdowns during the Sharks' 63-35 win over Lafayette High on Thursday at Teurlings Catholic.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More1722686230926
Dillon Monette, Southside1272156221126
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic1251842199516
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge1071994185417
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic891657169526
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic1252458163411
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist1422297153311
Brennon Landry, Westgate881413131514
Xan Saunier, Lafayette93166612706
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal521121105412
Tre' Harris, Comeaux479029975
Luke LeBlanc, Erath79148397712
Zy Alexander, Loreauville4173195010
Marquis Garrett, Crowley6310049249
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville5110778818
Alex Soileau, Cecilia559248128
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian417307646
Montaze Sam, Northwest5512827618
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia396737179
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice437916057
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Luke Doucet, Iota122128214
Dillan Monette, Acadiana107110622
Danarious Journet, Cecilia148107814
C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame134107612
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund14010469
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia112104212
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point117101311
Kendrell Williams, Carencro120101214
Parker Nunez, Delcambre1028917
Obadiah Butler, Crowley11188011
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge14482412
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian9781814
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion1457437
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia7374314
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana10874111
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal936826
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath1366715
Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia1036317
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist8662612
Derezz Landry, Lafayette8661510
Traylon Prejean, Carencro596139
Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More946074
Drake LeJeune, Kaplan715963
Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian775954
Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic1305859
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge39108412
Malik Nabers, Comeaux459608
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside499219
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More6087712
Jack Pruitt, Southside4285113
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic2574013
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian285276
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate304547
Colton Punch, Erath214307
Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic244231
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic254225
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More303944
Makholven Sonn, Westgate263893
Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic283835
Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist273815
Obadiah Butler, Crowley293793
Ethan Laing, Lafayette Christian173663
Kavon Valliere, Lafayette163643
Tyrone Charlot, Iota213614
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic203553
Ethan Howard, Cecilia153423
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal133385
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic133263
Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal153254
Traelyn Cooper, Eunice173172
