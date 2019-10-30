|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|172
|268
|6
|2309
|26
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|127
|215
|6
|2211
|26
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|125
|184
|2
|1995
|16
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|107
|199
|4
|1854
|17
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|89
|165
|7
|1695
|26
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|125
|245
|8
|1634
|11
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|142
|229
|7
|1533
|11
|Brennon Landry, Westgate
|88
|141
|3
|1315
|14
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|93
|166
|6
|1270
|6
|Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
|52
|112
|1
|1054
|12
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|47
|90
|2
|997
|5
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|79
|148
|3
|977
|12
|Zy Alexander, Loreauville
|41
|73
|1
|950
|10
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|63
|100
|4
|924
|9
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|51
|107
|7
|881
|8
|Alex Soileau, Cecilia
|55
|92
|4
|812
|8
|Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
|41
|73
|0
|764
|6
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|55
|128
|2
|761
|8
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|39
|67
|3
|717
|9
|Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
|43
|79
|1
|605
|7
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|122
|1282
|14
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|107
|1106
|22
|Danarious Journet, Cecilia
|148
|1078
|14
|C.J. Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|134
|1076
|12
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|140
|1046
|9
|Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|112
|1042
|12
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|117
|1013
|11
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|120
|1012
|14
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|102
|891
|7
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|111
|880
|11
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|144
|824
|12
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|97
|818
|14
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|145
|743
|7
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|73
|743
|14
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|108
|741
|11
|Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal
|93
|682
|6
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|136
|671
|5
|Tyce Fusilier, New Iberia
|103
|631
|7
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|86
|626
|12
|Derezz Landry, Lafayette
|86
|615
|10
|Traylon Prejean, Carencro
|59
|613
|9
|Tobin Thevenot, St. Thomas More
|94
|607
|4
|Drake LeJeune, Kaplan
|71
|596
|3
|Cade Lyons, Westminster Christian
|77
|595
|4
|Larkin Spring, Teurlings Catholic
|130
|585
|9
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|39
|1084
|12
|Malik Nabers, Comeaux
|45
|960
|8
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|49
|921
|9
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|60
|877
|12
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|42
|851
|13
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|25
|740
|13
|Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
|28
|527
|6
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|30
|454
|7
|Colton Punch, Erath
|21
|430
|7
|Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic
|24
|423
|1
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|25
|422
|5
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|30
|394
|4
|Makholven Sonn, Westgate
|26
|389
|3
|Ronal Patin, Opelousas Catholic
|28
|383
|5
|Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist
|27
|381
|5
|Obadiah Butler, Crowley
|29
|379
|3
|Ethan Laing, Lafayette Christian
|17
|366
|3
|Kavon Valliere, Lafayette
|16
|364
|3
|Tyrone Charlot, Iota
|21
|361
|4
|John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
|20
|355
|3
|Ethan Howard, Cecilia
|15
|342
|3
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal
|13
|338
|5
|Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic
|13
|326
|3
|Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal
|15
|325
|4
|Traelyn Cooper, Eunice
|17
|317
|2