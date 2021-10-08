CHURCH POINT His big smile said it all.
Church Point defensive coordinator Rob Pool and his Bears’ defense are having a ton of fun these days.
After Friday’s dominating 43-6 home victory over the Iota Bulldogs, Church Point has only allowed 14 points through the first six games.
For the record, the all-time school record for the regular season is 22 points allowed in 1978.
“It’s fun,” Pool said. “They’re all seniors with one junior and when we sub, we’re subbing in more seniors. So their level of football knowledge is really high, so we’re able to do a lot of fronts, we’re able to bring a lot of pressures and we’re able to do a lot of different coverages. We’re able to give high school offenses a lot of different looks and we’re executing a lot of the stuff we’re trying to do.”
Through the first five weeks of the season, Iota was one of the area’s top scoring teams at 36.6 points a game.
“When coach (Iota coach Josh) Andrus gets in a rhythm, on first down he gets seven or eight, then he’s got the whole playbook,” Pool said. “We were able to stop them on first down and put them in second-and-long. When that happened, it kind of eliminates all of the run game.
“It makes them either pass or screen and we did a good job of stopping screens. Our pass rush affected the quarterback, so we didn’t have to cover very long.”
On this night, though, Church Point (now 6-0) limited Iota to just 82 yards rushing and 52 passing.
Two Dawson Wallace completions of 8 and 20 yards sparked Iota’s lone touchdown drive midway through the second period to narrow the gap to 14-6.
“The kids have a lot of trust in our staff,” Pool said. “Our position coaches have great relationships with them. Everything we tell them to do at practice, they take it to heart and then they go out and execute on Friday night.”
In the mind of Church Point head coach John Craig Arceneaux, the defense’s biggest stop came right before half. The Bulldogs got into the red zone, but was forced to turn it over on downs at the Bears’ 19 to preserve a 21-6 halftime lead.
“The big stop right before the half to go in 21-6 and knew we were getting the football was huge,” Arceneaux said. “If it’s 21-14 or 21-12, it’s a little bit different at halftime than 21-6.”
And although the Bears’ defense didn’t need much help, Church Point’s running game provided it anyway by rushing for 409 yards and picking up 24 first downs in the blowout win.
Bruising inside runner Jalon Reese powered his way to 178 yards and a score on 17 carries, while outside threat Tylon Citizen collected 130 yards and three scores on 14 carries.
“It’s a very nice combination of backs,” Arceneaux said. “We’re really balanced in the sense of if people really try to take away the perimeter, Jalon just runs so hard between the tackles. So we can just pound him at you and try to get them to reduce back down and give us back some of those edges.”
Of Church Point’s seven possessions, six resulted in touchdowns and one ended in a fumble at the Bears’ 41 to set up Iota’s only scoring drive of the game.
“Those kids continue to get better,” Arceneaux said of the offensive line. “We’ve got some kids who have some experience and we’ve got some who weren’t starters last year who are getting better every week. Our group of kids challenge each other every day and we try to challenge them.
“It’s what you want. It’s a group of blue-collar kids who grind it out every day.”