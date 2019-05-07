Anecdotes are always the best way to measure an intangible trait like competitiveness. For Ascension Episcopal senior Seth Kerstetter, look no further than him being the lineup for the first week of Blue Gator baseball team’s regular season.
The all-state shortstop served as Ascension’s designated hitter for the first few games of the year, but the fact that he was in the lineup at all didn’t happen with no effort. Fifteen weeks earlier, Kerstetter broke his leg in the final game of the Blue Gator football team’s regular season.
“I didn’t miss any regular season games, actually,” said Kerstetter, named a Class 2A All-State honorable mention in football. “I had a pretty quick recovery. I did a lot of rehab, and we were aggressive with it. The first couple of games, I was a (designated hitter). It was actually like one week I was a DH, and then the next week I played the field.
“I felt it a little bit at the beginning, but it’s gotten better as the season has gone on.”
An aggressive rehab is fitting of an ultra-competitive kid, but that level of determination may not be obvious to a casual observer. Ascension coach Lonny Landry can speak to it, however. He’s coached Kerstetter on the varsity level for five years.
“He’s been easy coach because he’s one of those guys that does what you ask him to do,” Landry said. “He’s quiet on the outside, but on the inside, he’s like a lion because he’s so dang competitive. He wants to win and he’s intense, but you don’t see that on the outside. But knowing him on a personal level and coaching him as well, he’s got a lot of energy. His competitive spirit, you’d like to have nine of those guys that want to compete that bad.”
Kerstetter was the Blue Gators’ primary courtesy runner his eighth grader year before becoming an everyday starter as a freshman. He moved from second baseman to shortstop his sophomore year, the same season Ascension won the Division IV state championship.
“It’s just something I’ve always had,” Kerstetter said of where his competitiveness originates. “My whole family, they’ve all played sports, and a couple of them played in college. I guess I’ve just always had it.”
Two years after the program’s first ever title, Kerstetter and the Blue Gators are back in the state tournament, this time competing in the Division III semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Field 41 against defending runner-up St. Thomas Aquinas.
Kerstetter isn’t alone as far as Ascension players who contributed to their last championship. Sean Michael Brady, Austin Arceneaux, Carter Dooley and Cole Simon all played at McMurry Park in Sulphur two years ago.
“I think the guys that are returning to Sulphur, I think they’re not starstruck when they get there,” Landry said. “They know the atmosphere. They know the routine that we have to go through as far leaving school and going to hit somewhere and grabbing a meal. I think that plays a big part too -- the bus ride, etcetera.”
For those Blue Gators making their first ever trip to the state tournament, Kerstetter’s vocal leadership will be key. Landry has seen him grow in that regard this season. He used to lead more by example previously, the coach said.
“When I was an underclassmen, I knew it wasn’t my place to really be a vocal leader,” Kerstetter said. “I just more led by example I guess. This year I knew that we had a lot of young guys on the team, and I knew I was going to have to step up and do some of the vocal leading too.”
As competitive as he can be on the diamond, it can’t replace what feels playing football. He loves the gridiron so much that he earned himself a football scholarship to Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, after his senior football season ended.
“One of my buddies (Mac Kelly) that graduated last year, he was thinking about going to play at Berry. I heard about it through him and contacted the coach and sent him film. He said that he would like me to come visit, and it just happened from there.”
“Baseball was a thought, but my true love is for football,” he added. “That’s just what I enjoy doing the most. I guess it’s just the speed of the game and how you can get involved in every play -- blocking or doing something if you’re not, for me, catching a pass. I don’t know. I just like that about it.”