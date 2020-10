ACA.comeauxfootball002.100420.jpg Notre dame will host Teurlings at 7p.m. Wednseday.

Wednesday's Games

Catholic-NI 36, Delcambre 7

RUSHING - CATH: Marco Austin 9-36, 2 TD’s; Willie Regard 5-37; KK Reno 7-82, 2 TD’s; Trace Williams 6-41; Layne Lipari 2-7; Cole Broussard 4-19.

PASSING - CATH: Reno 7-11-0, 111 yds, TD.

RECEIVING - CATH: Austin 1-10; Nick Boutte 3-24; Regard 2-38; Lipari 1-39, TD.

Next: Delcambre host Franklin on Friday, Catholic-NI hosts Ascension Episcopal.

South Beauregard 58, Iota 56

NEXT: Iota hosts North Vermilion on Thursday.

Westgate 64, Tara 8

NEXT: Westgate at Denham on Friday.

Carencro 37, Southside 27

RUSHING - CAR: Traylon Prejean 12-150, 2 TD’s; Dontae Darjean 7-112, TD; Kendrell Williams 11-90, TD; Jaylon John 5-82; Tavion Faulk 9-12; Chantz Ceasar 1-2; SSIDE: Dillion Monette 13-73, TD; Cedric McDonald 11-24; Jack Pruitt 8-20; Jacob Gagliano 1-2.

PASSING - CAR: Faulk 3-3-0, 376 yds; SSIDE: 7-14-1, 159 yds, 2 TD’s.

RECEIVING - CAR: Williams 1-23; Prejean 1-9; David Journet 1-5; SSIDE: Edan Stagg 4-101, 2 TD’s; Cade Abercambie 1-38; Pruitt 2-20/

Next: Carencro hosts St. Martinville on Friday, Southside at Acadiana on Friday.

St. Martinville 27, Northside 0

NEXT: St. Martinville at Carencro on Friday, Northside at Beau Chene on Friday.

Lafayette High 48, Comeaux 6

NEXT: Lafayette at Sulphur on Friday, Comeaux at Jennings on Friday.

St. Thomas More 61, Walker 7

RUSHING - STM: Walker Howard 1- (-2); Thomas Couvillion 5-3; Tobin Thevenot 9-90, TD; Christopher Morton 3-42; Jordan Spurlock 10-36, TD; Jon Michael Breaux 6-29; Jack Stefanski 3- (-2), TD; WALK: Thor Debetaz 1- (-7); Rayshawn Simmons 15-33; Christian Johnson 4- (-4); Payton Richard 1- (-1); CJ McCllendon 4-7.

PASSING - STM: Howard 10-13-0, 289 yds, 4 TD’s; Couvillion 3-6-0, 53 yds; WALK: Debetaz 7-13-0, 107 yds, TD; Johnson 9-17-0, 80 yds.

RECEIVING - STM: Jack Bech 2-89, TD; Carter Arceneaux 2-17, TD; Carter Domingue 3-115, TD; Morton 1-27; Layton Avant 4-64, TD; Thevenot 1-20; WALK: Brian Thomas 9-45, TD; Jaden Williams 2-3; Richard 1-12; Jasper Turner 1-22; Simmons 2- (-2); Jacory Thomas 1-6.

Next: St. Thomas More at Catholic-BR on Friday

Notre Dame 46, Teurlings 26

RUSHING - ND: Dominic Thibodeaux22-83, 3 TD’s; Lucas Simon 9-55; Parker Seilhan 8-41; Ethan Menard 1-30, TD; Luke Yuhasz 1-6; Thomas Meche 1-2; TEUR: TyRick Gary 2-71, TD; Larkin Spring 11-29; Kaden Boulet 7-4.

PASSING - ND: Seilhan 8-14-1, 179 yds, TD; TEUR: Boulet 13-37-2, 260 yds, 3 TD’s.

RECEIVING - ND: Yuhasz 3-98, TD; Blake Smith 2-37; Joseph brown 2-29, TD; Lucas Simon 1-15; TEUR: Julien Guy 4-28; Devin Chavis 3-119, TD; Austin Miller 2-66; Kyle Breaux 1-23, TD; Coleman Bond 1-17; Spring 1-5; Jack Viator 1-2, TD.

Next: Teurlings hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday, Notre Dame at Kaplan on Friday.

New Iberia 59, Franklinton 16

Eunice 30, Breaux Bridge 0

RUSHING - EUN: Simeon Ardoin 3-8; Deon Ardoin 10-65, TD; Jesten Calloway 2-17; Jeoul Hill 11-92, TD; Jaheim Mitchell 2-32; Landon Higginbotham 3-0; BBHS: Kohen Boyd 15-38; Brandon Boyd 4-9; Tanner Reed 1- (-7); Jamal Sylvester 24-87.

PASSING - EUN: S. Ardoin 4-9-0, 76 yds, 2 TD’s; BBHS: K. Boyd 1-6-2, 9 yds; Reed 0-3-1.

RECEIVING - EUN: Hill 3-41, 2 TD’s; Hayden Darbonne 1-35; BBHS: Kyser Patt 1-9.

Next: Eunice at Abbeville on Friday, Breaux Bridge at Teurlings on Friday.

Jennings 59, Cecilia 49

Abbeville 38, Beau Chene 6

Rayne 42, Berwick 21

RUSHING - RAY: Ron Charles 23-139, 2 TD’s; Darian Chevalier 12-105, TD; Bleyton Francis 5-29, TD; Bayton Leon 3-9; Colin LaCombe 1-1, TD; BER: Jayden Milton 25-190, 2 TD’s; Andre Engleton 6-66; Cru Bella 7-15; Brett Berb 1-4.

PASSING - RAY: LaCombe 4-13-0, 76 yds, TD; BER: Bella 12-27-3, 105 yds, TD.

RECEIVING - RAY: Reid Dupont 1-44; Devion Francis 2-26, TD; Chevalier 1-6; BER: Zack Gonzales 6-63, TD; Kayden Thomas 4-37; Milton 2-5.

Next: Rayne at Dutchtown on Friday.

Northwest 20, Crowley 6

Kinder 28, Opelousas Catholic 10

Westminster 48, Ascension Christian 21

Oberlin at Gueydan

Thursday's Games

Port Barre at Mamou

Sunday's Games

Lafayette Christian at Scotlandville

Franklin at Loreauville

Games Canceled

Sulphur at Acadiana

Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal

Church Point at Opelousas

Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic

North Vermilion at Erath

St. Edmund at Highland Baptist