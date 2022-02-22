The four-time defending Division II state champion St. Thomas More Cougars boys basketball team had no trouble cruising into the quarterfinals with a 57-32 home win over David Thibodaux on Tuesday.
St. Thomas More held the lead for almost the entire game. Led by senior guard Evan Savoy and junior guard Mason Guillory, St. Thomas More’s offense was able to put points on the board with ease.
Savoy was the primary ball handler most of the game and created a lot of plays offensively by just passing the ball.
“I trust my teammates,” Savoy said. “They run the floor hard and they push the ball and make it easy for me. All I have to do is hit them and they make shots.”
Savoy was also the most vocal player for St. Thomas More - a role that he takes a lot of pride in.
“Last year we had a really good team so I didn’t have this role at all,” Savoy said. “All off season I worked on it and really strived to be in this position.”
Guillory was a frequent target of Savoy's passes. Guillory led the game in scoring with 15 points.
“My teammates got me open,” Guillory said. “When they hit shots and our defense helps, it creates open lanes for me so I think that’s why I got a lot of baskets.”
Even though St. Thomas More won by 25-points head coach Danny Broussard thought the offense struggled at times.
“I thought our defense was really good, we just struggled on the offensive end,” Broussard said. “To be honest it’s not a secret We have struggled all year offensively.”
Broussard said that his team has found a way to win game all season.
“I have been knowing Vincent Hicks for a long time and he’s got his kids playing hard,” Broussard said. “So give David Thibodaux some credit they forced a lot of turnovers with their speed, we had the height advantage they had the speed.”
Broussard had high praise for his sophomore center Chad Jones who played a lot of minutes for the Cougars.
“I think Chad Jones is the best sixth man in high school basketball,” Broussard said. “Obviously he could start for us but he brings so much energy for us off the bench and he can score the basketball.”
St. Thomas More has made it back to the quarterfinals for the sixth year in a row. Broussard, Guillory and Savoy were not satisfied with just the quarterfinals.
Both Guillory and Savoy said that they have to get back to work if they want to achieve their ultimate goal. Broussard was pleased with his team but knows his team wants to compete.
“They (St. Thomas More) have a little chip on their shoulder,” Broussard said. “They want to prove to everyone that we are certainly not pleased with just one win. We want to get to where we need to go.”
St. Thomas More will be back in action for its quarterfinal matchup against the winner of Wednesday's De La Salle-Parkview Baptist contest.