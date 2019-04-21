Seeding is listed in parentheses before the school name. Team records are included after the school name.
Nonselect
CLASS 5A
Bidistrict
(32) Chalmette (15-12) at (1) Barbe (31-3)
(17) Central (16-16) at (16) Sulphur (17-17)
(24) Hahnville (13-17) at (9) Live Oak (23-10)
(25) Alexandria (16-13) at (8) Acadiana (22-11)
(28) East St. John (18-12) at (5) West Monroe (22-10)
(21) Comeaux (18-15) at (12) Haughton (19-9)
(20) East Ascension (20-14) at (13) Dutchtown (21-12)
(29) Walker (11-20) at (4) Zachary (25-8)
(30) Natchitoches Central (9-23) at (3) Parkway (26-5)
(19) Captain Shreve (15-18) at (14) Airline (18-14)
(22) Ponchatoula (17-14) at (11) Northshore (20-9)
(27) New Iberia (14-20) at (6) Ruston (27-7)
(26) St. Amant (16-16) at (7) Lafayette (21-9)
(23) Ouachita Parish (15-18) at (10) Destrehan (21-9)
(18) Mandeville (17-9) at (15) Denham Springs (16-13)
(31) Southwood (17-16) at (2) Sam Houston (30-4)
CLASS 4A
Bidistrict
(32) Westgate (5-23) at (1) Tioga (24-5)
(17) North DoSoto (14-18) at (16) Rayne (17-13)
(24) Belle Chasse (14-16) at (9) Salmen (15-12)
(25) Franklin Parish (12-16) at (8) Neville (17-13)
(28) Bossier (14-13) at (5) West Ouachita (23-10)
(21) Beau Chene (14-16) at (12) DeRidder (21-12)
(20) Riverdale (17-9) at (13) Northwood-Shreveport (17-12)
(29) Plaquemine (13-15) at (4) Benton (28-5)
(30) Edna Karr (12-10-1) at (3) Breaux Bridge (27-4)
(19) Carencro (17-17) at (14) South Lafourche (16-10)
(22) Franklinton (8-19) at (11) Lutcher (18-14)
(27) Warren Easton (18-10) at (6) Pearl River (19-7)
(26) Leesville (13-16) at (7) Minden (22-8)
(23) Buckeye (12-15) at (10) South Terrebonne (14-10)
(18) Assumption (13-20) at (15) Cecilia (18-12)
(31) Morgan City (9-20) at (2) Lakeshore (28-4)
CLASS 3A
Bidistrict
(32) Church Point (5-24) at (1) Sterlington (28-4)
(17) Patterson (18-13) at (16) West Feliciana (16-12)
(24) Caldwell Parish (12-15) at (9) North Webster (17-14)
(25) Donaldsonville (17-11) at (8) Jena (25-8)
(28) Bogalusa (7-9) at (5) Iota (21-7-1)
(21) Union Parish (16-13) at (12) Jennings (14-10)
(20) Pine Prairie (15-15) at (13) North Vermilion (19-14)
(29) Peabody (12-18) at (4) Berwick (25-7)
(30) Crowley (9-18) at (3) South Beauregard (22-9)
(19) Westlake (11-18) at (14) Kaplan (17-13)
(22) Port Barre (11-17) at (11) Eunice (22-12)
(27) Jewel Sumner (15-13) at (6) Loranger (19-12)
(26) Avoyelles (12-10) at (7) Albany (19-11)
(23) Mamou (13-16) at (10) Iowa (17-14)
(18) St. James (15-15) at (15) Brusly (14-20)
(31) Lake Charles College Prep (11-18) at (2) Erath (26-5)
CLASS 2A
Bidistrict
(32) Franklin (11-14) at (1) Winnfield (21-5)
(17) Delcambre (12-10) at (16) Fisher (13-8)
(24) Port Allen (12-13) at (9) Mangham (17-5)
(25) Northeast (9-7) at (8) Loreauville (13-14)
(28) North Caddo (10-19) at (5) Kinder (17-14)
(21) Delhi Charter (10-16) at (12) Lakeside (15-17)
(20) D’Arbonne Woods Charter (10-24) at (13) French Settlement (12-13)
(29) Pickering (8-15) at (4) DeQuincy (21-7)
(30) Oakdale (7-17) at (3) Welsh (18-7)
(19) Beekman Charter (16-8) at (14) Springfield (8-20)
(22) Lake Arthur (9-12) at (11) Bunkie (16-10)
(27) Lakeview (8-14) at (6) Many (17-13)
(26) Vinton (9-11) at (7) Avoylles Public Charter (14-5)
(23) South Plaquemines (8-15) at (10) Pine (17-11)
(18) Rosepine (11-15) at (15) Vidaliat (14-10)
(31) Amite (6-12) at (2) Doyle (23-10)
CLASS 1A
Bidistrict
(1) Grand Lake (14-13) BYE
(17) Gueydan (5-10) at (16) Haynesville (7-11)
(24) Sicily Island (2-14) at (9) Logansport (9-16)
(25) Plain Dealing (3-10) at (8) East Iberville (10-8)
(5) White Castle (8-9) BYE
(21) Varnado (3-15) at (12) Montgomery (12-9)
(20) Block (4-16) at (13) Delta Charter (6-15)
(4) Kentwood (10-10) BYE
(3) LaSalle (13-9) BYE
(19) South Cameron (6-17) at (14) West St. John (8-10)
(22) Arcadia (10-16) at (11) Slaughter Community Charter (10-13)
(6) Oberlin (11-10) BYE
(26) Lincoln Preparatory School (0-13) at (7) Jonesboro Hodge (9-15)
(23) Northwood Lena (0-17) at (10) Merryville (9-15)
(18) KIPP Booker T. Washington (3-12) at (15) Centerville (8-7)
(2) Oak Grove (10-16) BYE
CLASS B
Bidistrict
(1) Pitkin (23-5) BYE
(17) Holden (14-12) at (16) Choudrant (14-14)
(24 Fairview) (5-12) at (9) Maurepas (15-11)
(25) Negreet (3-15) at (8) Doyline (21-7)
(5) Glenmora (17-13) BYE
(21) Monterey (8-11) at (12) Bell City (11-7)
(20) Mt. Hermon (14-11) at (13) Oak Hill (10-17)
(4) Anacoco (18-7) BYE
(3) Converse (18-4) BYE
(19) Simsboro (9-10) at (14) Castor (9-14)
(22) Hornbeck (5-15) at (11) Zwolle (13-8)
(6) Elizabeth (26-6) BYE
(26) Kenner Discovery Health Science (2-11) at (7) Hicks (18-8)
(23) Lacassine (13-12) at (10) Florien (14-11)
(18) Stanley (10-13) at (15) Weston (8-10)
(2) Quitman (24-5) BYE
CLASS C
Bidistrict
(1) Summerfield (20-10) BYE
(17) Ebarb (2-19) at (16) Plainview (2-13)
(9) Saline (7-12) BYE
(8) Singer (9-6) BYE
(5) Reeves (11-12) BYE
(12) Hackberry (6-9) BYE
(13) Kilbourne (6-9) BYE
(4) Pleasant Hill (10-5) BYE
(3) Harrisonburg (17-7) BYE
(19) Grand Isle (2-11) at (14) Evans (4-15)
(11) Downsville (5-10) BYE
(6) Georgetown (4-13) BYE
(7) Calvin (11-9) BYE
(10) Starks (7-9) BYE
(18) Johnson Bayou (0-16) at (15) Dodson (6-15)
(2) Simpson (16-8) BYE
Nonselect
DIVISION I
Regional
(best-of-3 series)
(1) Catholic (24-9) BYE
(9) Holy Cross (14-15) at (8) Jesuit (22-10)
(12) Scotlandville (6-21) at (5) C.E. Byrd (18-15), 6 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday
(4) Archbishop Rummel (19-12) BYE
(3) St. Paul’s (23-6) BYE
(11) Archbishop Shaw (12-17) at (6) Evangel Christian (14-15)
(10) St. Augustine (17-13) at (7) John Curtis (13-13)
(2) Brother Martin (24-5) BYE
DIVISION II
Regional
(Best-of-3 series)
(16) Haynes Academy (3-20) at (1) University Lab (24-7)
(9) Vandebilt (22-9) at (8) De La Salle (20-8)
(12) Hannan (11-14) at (5) Parkview Baptist (25-6)
(13) Lusher (11-10) at (4) Loyola Prep (25-6)
(14) Thomas Jefferson (10-13) at (3) Teurlings (23-9)
(11) St. Michael (13-15) at (6) St. Charles (25-7)
(10) St. Louis (15-19) at (7) E.D. White (27-1)
(15) David Thibodaux (5-11) at (2) St. Thomas More (27-7)
DIVISION III
Regional
(Best-of-3 series)
(1)Dunham (24-7) – BYE
(9) Northlake Christian (22-10) at (8) Catholic-NI (15-16)
(12) Country Day (9-8) at (5) Notre Dame (17-10)
(13) Pope John Paul II (10-18) at (4) Calvary Baptist (25-9)
(14) Patrick Taylor (10-13) at (3) Ascension Episcopal (28-2)
(11) Riverside (13-16) at (6) Menard (18-11)
(10) Newman (14-19) at (7) Episcopal (20-10)
(2) St. Thomas Aquinas (22-9) BYE
DIVISION IV
Regional
(Best-of-3 series)
(16) St. Martin’s (15-10) at (1) Ouachita Christian (27-5)
(9) St. Edmund (21-10) at (8) Sacred Heart-VP (17-12)
(12) Catholic-PC (16-12) at (5) Central Catholic-MC (18-9)
(13) Vermilion Catholic (17-8) at (4) St. John (21-9)
(14) Ascension Christian (19-8) at (3) Covenant Christian (21-6)
(11) Westminster (18-13) at (6) Opelousas Catholic (21-11)
(10) St. Mary’s (26-8) at (7) Cedar Creek (22-7)
(15) Lafayette Christian (13-13) at (2) Ascension Catholic (24-6)
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals
(8) St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (2-18) at (1) Claiborne Christian (16-6)
(5) Runnels (13-13) at (4) Grace Christian (23-10)
(6) Family Christian (8-13) at (3) Family Community (16-11)
(7) Episcopal School of Acadiana (5-14) at (2) Northside Christian (16-9)