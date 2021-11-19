SCOTT – The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams are at it again.
The Rams, who got off to a 1-2 start to the season, are rounding into their usual postseason form as they shoot for a third straight Class 5A title and seventh in school history.
Friday night's 56-23 regional round victory over visiting St. Amant was the latest reminder of how seriously they take the playoffs.
The Rams halted an opening drive by the Gators with an end zone interception by Jaylon Lawrence, and on their first snap of the night Kevan Williams bolted for an electrifying – and, for the Gators, hope sapping – 71-yard touchdown.
“We knew they would come in here fired up to play us,” Williams said. “That had to hit them hard.”
“We were ready to play,” AHS coach Matt McCullough said. “The end zone interception, and then the touchdown right away, really got us off to a good start.”
Williams carried eight times for 176 yards and touchdowns covering 71, 25 and 43 yards, while running mate Omiri Wiggins netted 116 on 13 attempts, three touchdowns (3, 30, 1) and threw in a two-point extra point.
“We've seen just about every defense you can see,” Wiggins said. :”So we have to be prepared for everything.”
So do their opponents, although it frequently does little good.
“We were well prepared,” Williams said. “Any team can be beat, but we don't intend to be that team.”
Neither does McCullough, whose team is aiming for a threepeat this season. The next step in that quest is a road trip to Shreveport to play Parkway, a 30-23 victor over No. 2 seed Captain Shreve.
It was 29-0 before the visitors finally scored. Poirrier also threw for a pair of scoring aerials in the second half, and finished 17-of-33 and 285 yards for his overmatched team.
But, typical of the difficulty there is in facing AHS, the Rams' Ezekiel Hypolite returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown between the two Gator scores.
Also, quarterback Ayden Trahan fooled the visitors and dashed 18 yards for the other AHS touchdown.
St. Amant coach David Oliver was ejected from the game after arguing with game officials. Playing the Rams in the playoffs can do that to you.
Now the Rams must leave the friendly Bill Dotson stadium and prove their mettle on the road.
Parkway swamped the Rams 55-20 in the 2015 playoffs, payback for Acadiana's record-breaking 77-41 win over Parkway in the 2013 5A finals.
“We don't have school this week,” McCullough said. “So we'll practice in the mornings and get ready to travel.”
It is, after all, their time.