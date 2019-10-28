1. Acadiana (8-0, 5-0)
We’ve mentioned this before, but considering what the Wreckin’ Rams are doing on offense at the moment, it bears repeating. Acadiana didn’t eclipse 28 points in any of its three nondistrict wins. During District 3-5A play, the Rams haven’t scored fewer than 35 and have 64-, 70- and 82-point outings. The 82-point performance, which came in last week’s 82-41 road win against Sam Houston, broke a record set in the 2013 Class 5A state championship game. The history didn’t stop there. Acadiana halfback Dillan Monette broke the school’s single-game rushing record by tallying 343 yards to go along with six touchdowns. The Ram’ defense, which had given up only 8.6 points per game coming in, shut out a potent Sam Houston offense in the second half after giving up 41 points in the first half. The victory puts the undefeated Rams in the driver’s seat for the District 3-5A title — and potentially the No. 1 seed in the 5A playoffs — but refocusing for a tough matchup at Barbe is critical.
Up next: Friday at Barbe (6-2, 4-1)
2. Lafayette Christian (7-1, 3-0)
Perhaps we're not talking enough about what Dalen Gondron has brought to the Knights offense. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound tailback rushed for 119 yards on just five carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in last week’s 49-0 win against Port Barre. After slogging it out with Notre Dame two weeks ago, LCA probably enjoyed coasting to a victory against the Red Devils. The Knights held Port Barre to just 48 yards and three first downs. The Knights offense should be tested more against a solid Rayne defense this week. The Wolves rebounded from a 27-0 loss to North Vermilion two weeks ago by beating LaGrange 21-14 last week, allowing the Gators to complete only 3 of their 16 passes. If LCA can win out, there’s a good chance it will end as the No. 1 seed in the Division III playoffs.
Up next: Friday at Rayne (5-3, 2-1)
3. Westgate (6-2, 2-0)
There’s not a ton of movement in this week’s Super 10, but Westgate leapfrogging Notre Dame is the most notable change. At this point, the Tigers have proven they can beat quality teams and do it in different ways. During a 52-35 win against Teurlings Catholic last week, Westgate leaned on its best player, Kayshon Boutte. The LSU commitment scored five times and did so in three ways — three rushing, one receiving and one via kickoff return. The three scores on the ground went along with 223 rushing yards, and the kickoff return erased the Rebels brief lead in the third quarter. If the Tigers can handle business against Northside this week, then they can clinch an outright district title with a win against Carencro in the regular- season finale. Frankly, we didn’t see that coming before district started.
Up next: Friday versus Northside (1-7, 0-2)
4. Notre Dame (6-1, 1-1)
The Pioneers’ Week 8 game at Central Private was canceled because of weather concerns. Because it was a nondistrict game against a Class 1A team, it wasn’t necessary for Notre Dame to play it, and the unscheduled off week could be beneficial. Notre Dame already lost star running back C.J. Thibodeaux for the season, and the Pios were planning to move junior safety Dominic Thibodeaux to running back. This should allow Dom Thibodeaux more time to get up to speed with the offense and give more rest to any other ailing Notre Dame players. Church Point found themselves in a similar situation a few weeks ago when the Bears’ road game against St. Louis was canceled because of inclement weather. After the off week, Church Point shut down Iota’s potent rushing attack in a huge district win. Perhaps the off week could re-energize the Pios in the same way.
Up next: Friday versus Lake Arthur (5-3, 2-1)
5. St. Thomas More (6-2, 2-1)
Despite the lopsided nature of the Cougars’ 41-0 win against Northside, it was a special night for at least one STM player. With 143 yards and three touchdowns against the Vikings, Cougars senior quarterback Caleb Holstein became the program’s all-time leading passer, eclipsing the mark previously set by Bradon Bergeron. Holstein now has 7,935 yards and 89 touchdowns for his career, which is a remarkable total considering he didn’t take over as the full-time starter until midway through his sophomore season. He has two playoff games and as many as three postseason games to build on that total. A huge district game against Carencro awaits in Week 9.
Up next: Friday versus Carencro (7-1, 2-0)
6. Carencro (7-1, 2-0)
Much like STM, the Bears cruised to an easy win, beating Abbeville 41-6 in a nondistrict game. Carencro once again got rushing contributions from a number of sources, which is promising sign considering halfback Traylon Prejean was lost for the season three weeks ago against Teurlings Catholic. In fact, quarterback Tavion Faulk led the Bears’ veer attack with 85 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Faulk was also responsible for two passing scores. The Carencro defense produced three takeaways, returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter. Carencro’s new-look rushing attack will be truly tested for the first time against the Cougars.
Up next: Friday at St. Thomas More (6-2, 2-1)
7. Breaux Bridge (6-2, 2-0)
There was one other record-breaking performance last week. Breaux Bridge wide receiver Dartravien Girod caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown during a 40-3 win against Beau Chene, giving him 1,084 yards for the season and 2,392 yards for his career. That makes him the program’s single-season and career leader for yards receiving, which was previously held by former LSU wideout Travin Dural. The Southern Miss commitment has been the breakout star of the 2019 season. He was already a gifted receiver, but he’s taken his game to another level as a senior. Outside of quarterbacks, there might not be a more important local player to his team’s offense than Girod. When he’s dominating, the Tigers are extremely difficult to defend.
Up next: Thursday at Opelousas (2-5, 1-1)
8. Church Point (5-2, 3-0)
Like most of the teams in the Super 10, Church Point waltzed to a multi-score victory last week. The Bears rushed for 403 yards and limited Ville Platte to 118 total yards during a 53-7 win. It was another impressive performance by the Church Point defense that has gotten healthier with each game. Earlier, the Bears were starting multiple underclassmen on defense because of injuries. In its past five games, all victories, Church Point has given up more than 14 points only one time. That came in a 37-28 win against Northwest two weeks ago. The Bears could be seeded in the top five in the Class 3A playoffs if they win out.
Up next: Friday versus Mamou (4-4, 2-1)
9. Opelousas Catholic (7-1, 2-1)
After 44-10 road loss to Catholic-Pointe Coupee that likely knocks them out of district contention, the Vikings took their frustrations out on North Central last week. OC jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 69-18 win. Perhaps the best thing about the win was the Vikings didn’t turn the ball over and cut down on the penalties, two things they struggled to do against the Hornets. If the Vikings can win out, a top-two seed in the Division IV playoffs is still a possibility.
Up next: Friday versus Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (4-4, 1-2)
10. Vermilion Catholic (7-1, 3-0)
The Screamin’ Eagles jump back into the Super 10 after a handful of weeks just outside of it. VC rose as high as No. 6 in this ranking after beating Catholic-New Iberia in the season opener, and aside from losing a Week 2 game against OC, hadn’t done anything to fall out of the top 10. But other teams merited a spot based on their play or strength of schedule. Meanwhile, VC has won six straight since that loss to the Vikings, including beating a much-improved Centerville team 49-13 last week. The Eagles shook off a sluggish first half by outscoring the Bulldogs 34-6 after halftime. Quarterback Drew Lege had another efficient night passing, completing 9 of 13 passes for 250 yards and three scores. The District 8-1A championship will likely be decided during VC’s regular-season finale against Central Catholic.
Up next: Friday at Covenant Christian (2-5, 0-3)
On the outside look in: Teurlings Catholic (4-4, 0-3), Catholic-New Iberia (5-3, 5-0), Iota (7-1, 2-1)