With a 68-51 win over Morgan City on Wednesday in the first round of the Battle of the Berry tournament hosted by New Iberia, the Lafayette High Lions remained perfect on the hardwood.

Coach Clifton Brown's team is 10-0 heading into a matchup with three-time defending Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian on Thursday.

"I think the bottom line has been the leadership of No. 1 (6-foot-7 senior center Corey Dunning)," Brown said.

"A couple of schools have offered him a scholarship. Southern has put something on the table. He has a passion to stay home and possibly play for UL. We'll see how that works out."

Dunning scored seven points versus. Morgan City. In last week's 38-30 win at defending Class 4A state champ Breaux Bridge, he wowed the crowd by dunking over 6-foot-6 University of Houston football signee Trevonte Sylvester.

"Corey is the captain of the team. He's the terminator, the guy who sets the tone for us defensively," Brown said.

"We have Kendrick Delahoussaye, who is like our quarterback. He's the guy who gets us in our offense. He also has the ability to score. He's a scoring point guard who can definitely shoot the 3-pointer."

Delahoussaye, a 5-7 senior, scored 10 points in a 62-57 victory over Beau Chene in the Big Dave Classic last week.

The top scorer for the Lions has been 5-9 guard Bentravin Phillips, who had 40 points vs. Morgan City and 21 vs. Beau Chene.

"Outside of Corey and Kendrick, one of our key factors is Bentravin Phillips," Brown said. "He's the other senior we have. He's averaging around 19 points per game. He's the kind of guy who can score quickly for us. He's a major offensive threat."

Junior guard John Michael Lege (5-11, 155) was described by Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau as "the glue of Lafayette High's team."

Brown said, "Lege is one of those kids that can do everything for us — rebounding, assists and scoring when we need it. He's a kid who is very unselfish that will do anything for us to win."

The Lions, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, according to the LHSAA's power point system, have two wins over Carencro, which reached the Top 28 last year and won the 4A state title two years ago.

Brown said he would have a good group returning from last year's team, which was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Hahnville, but he wasn't necessarily expecting to be undefeated at this juncture.

"I know we had a real good summer," he said. "We lost some kids that transferred who we thought were going to come back, but that's just high school sports. I'm a little surprised at our start but not totally shocked.

"But it's been overwhelming. I've been doing this for a long time. The kids have been playing really well. The chemistry is there. They're playing for each other, not playing for themselves and I think that's been the key for us."

On Tuesday, the Lions defeated Carencro 56-53 at home.

"We started off a little sluggish Wednesday against Morgan City," Brown said. "I thought that was going to happen based on the emotional game we had the previous night. I thought we would be a little flat, but the kids bounced back from a sluggish start and actually played pretty good in the second half.

"We have to continue to play hard defensively, pick our poison when it comes to offense and continue to believe in each other. The plan is to play as tough competition as we can because we believe that will help us in district and also moving forward in the playoffs."