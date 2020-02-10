Iota girls basketball coach Meghann LeJeune has never shied away from playing some of the state’s top programs.
That is a major reason why the Bulldogs are often one of the final Class 3A teams standing, but she admits she might have “overexerted myself” in terms of scheduling this year.
It mostly explains why Iota, sitting at 9-9 in the middle of January, has improved its record to 16-10 and moved up to No. 7 in the Class 3A power ratings with two games remaining.
“I think we’re playing some of our best basketball right now,” LeJeune said.
Among the teams Iota played before District 5-3A play began include Reeves (Class C runner-up), South Terrebonne (Class 4A quarterfinalist), Elton (Class 1A champion), Lake Arthur (Class 2A quarterfinalist), Sam Houston (Class 5A quarterfinalist), South Beauregard (Class 3A quarterfinalist), Ouachita Christian (Division IV semifinalist). Some of those games came during tournaments.
The Bulldogs also played St. Thomas More (Division II quarterfinalist) and Lafayette Christian (Division IV champion) twice — once each during a tournament hosted by Lake Arthur — and a nondistrict game against Holden (Class B quarterfinalist) was thrown in during the middle of the league slate.
Of course, Iota could do nothing about two league games against top-ranked team in Class 3A, Northwest.
The Bulldogs went 4-10 in the aforementioned games, including losing both games against the Raiders, but the record doesn’t tell the full story. Of the 10 losses, four came by one possession, including three by only one point. One of the one-point losses was the second matchup against Northwest on Jan. 31.
“We should have won that game,” LeJeune said flatly. “Obviously, it does a lot for people’s confidence. Not me necessarily, but for the players, knowing they can step on the floor with the No. 1 team in the state and contend the whole game. That says a lot.”
As LeJeune points out, Iota hasn’t lost every close game this season — rallying to beat South Beauregard 47-45 stood out to her — but she recognizes those tight contests could ultimately determine the Bulldogs’ postseason finish.
“It’s like the last two or three minutes where we’re not finishing games,” LeJeune said. “If we’re able to keep our composure and stay on top of somebody for a full, solid 32 minutes, that’s going to be the difference.”
LeJeune does have the lineup experience that she didn’t possess last year, when Iota was upset in the second round as the No. 8 seed.
The Bulldogs featured no seniors on their 2018-19 team and struggled to replace the production of three seniors from the previous year, including second-team all-state guard Madeline Gatte. LeJeune also started a freshman at point guard last season, Avery Young.
Now, LeJeune has four seniors who all started last year, including three-year starter and first-team All-Metro member Kendall Miller, and Young has turned into the team’s best scorer as a sophomore.
“Even though she’s so young, she really takes control of an offense,” LeJeune said of Young, a second-team All-Metro selection last season. “She’s a huge benefactor for us this year. … It’s funny because there are some games that she’ll be a double-digit scorer, but she’ll also be close to double digits in assists. She does a lot of good things. The ball is in her hands 90% of the time.
“Her and Kendall, it’s close for scoring, but Kendall did have to miss a few games for medical reasons. So that kind of hindered her as far as her stats go with district play. But, still, they’re giving me what I expect from them each game.”