“Everybody seems surprised. What y’all think we’ve been doing over here?”

Southside football coach Josh Fontenot jokingly responded when asked about his team’s eyebrow-raising performance last Friday against Notre Dame in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field.

Well, can you blame us for being surprised?

“No," Fontenot said with a chuckle, "I can't."

Indeed, it didn’t seem likely that the Sharks would handle their first-ever jamboree so gamely.

The Pioneers won 21-14, and Fontenot is not one for moral victories, especially not in a jamboree. But consider the setting (a college football stadium), the stage (televised locally) and the opponent (the defending Division III champions who haven’t lost a regular season game in four years).

And Southside only lost by seven?

There was more to it than that, too. The Sharks scored on their first possession of the game, marching 80 yards in eight plays. The drive was punctuated with Dillon Monette’s 34-yard touchdown pass, a throw lofted to Jack Pruitt while Monette was under duress.

“The thing with Dillon with how poised he is,” Fontenot said. “The first touchdown, they had guys falling all around him.”

+9 Southside football embracing Class 5A competition in first-ever varsity season Editor's note: This is the 18th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Southside Sharks.

Southside’s second touchdown, which tied the game at 14, was noteworthy because of what it overcame. The Sharks forced a fumble deep inside Notre Dame territory on the opening kickoff of the second half, but they were forced to re-kick due to an inadvertent whistle by one of the officials. It easily could have sunk the inexperienced club’s spirits, and the Pios could have rolled the rest of the way.

That’s not what happened, however. Southside’s defense stepped up and forced a punt, which Monette and the offense cashed in on. On third-and-1 from the the Pios’ 7, the junior rolled right on a play-action bootleg and found Connor Venetis for a touchdown.

“It ended up working out better, in my opinion, just because we were able to have a chance to overcome something,” Fontenot said. “We wanted to stop them and make them punt. That was a goal of ours because we knew how hard that would be. And we did that.”

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the jamboree outing was Southside’s willingness to match Notre Dame’s physicality, something the Pios are known for. The Sharks may not have won every line of scrimmage battle — Notre Dame clinched the victory with an all-too-familiar methodical scoring drive — but they didn’t exactly get bullied.

It was a drastic change from what Southside faced in its scrimmage against Westgate, which boasts great speed and athleticism.

“We’re still learning ourselves,” Fontenot said. “It might sound funny because we’ve been around each other for two years, practicing and playing exhibition games. But Notre Dame is not an exhibition game. Neither is Westgate. So you don’t know how you’re going to handle those situations until you’re actually in them. It wasn’t bad. There’s always things you can work on, but for where we’re at and what we’re trying to get done, I was pleased.”

But Fontenot most appreciated how crisp his team looked. Playing clean, organized football was goal No. 1. The Sharks looked sharp on special teams and had no substitution errors or pre-snap penalties.

“I told them I was proud of them,” Fontenot said. “I was proud of the way we fought. That was all we really talked about. I was proud of the way they competed, and I was proud of the amount of discipline they played with.”

But now comes the real thing. After a two-year probationary period mandated by the LHSAA for new athletic programs, Southside will finally play a varsity game that counts toward its win-loss record. A full regular season awaits, and the postseason becomes an attainable goal.

The Sharks will start its varsity football endeavor with road trip to Northside before it plays its first “home” game against Church Point in Week 2 at Teurlings Catholic. Southside will play all of its home games at Teurlings in 2019.

The jamboree against Notre Dame appeared to offer evidence that Southside could handle the depth and size of the teams they will face in District 3-5A play, which makes up seven games on the Sharks’ schedule. But Fontenot didn’t even want to entertain district assessment talk a couple of weeks before the jamboree.

“We’re not even looking at that,” Fontenot said. “We’ve been waiting two years for Week 1. So that’s it.”

“We know the big picture here,” he added. “We want to be hosting a district championship game, playing Acadiana. That’s the ultimate goal for the school. But until you get passed Week 1, 2019, there’s no need to even go that far. So we don’t.”

But Fontenot agreed the jamboree experience — and everything that came with it — should at least lessen the shock of meaningful football when players take the field Friday.

“We’re getting a lot of attention, and I think at times it bothers me a little bit,” Fontenot said. “One, I don’t know how much of that we’ve earned. But at the same time, I get it. Because it’s new. It’s something kind of fresh, and everybody’s kind of curious how this situation is going to play out. It’s a 5A school. Nobody’s had to jump right into 5A starting a school like this. I get all of that.

“We talk to the boys about it a lot, and to be honest with you, they’re the ones that make me feel OK with a lot of the attention we’re getting. Because I don’t hear them talk about it. I don’t hear them boast about it. They’ve listened to the message of, ‘Let’s take care of us.’”

Fontenot admits, generally speaking, he struggles to be patient. But his experience building Crowley into a consistent winner, culminating with their trip to the quarterfinals in 2015 as a 12-0 team, prepared him for the slow and ongoing build at Southside.

“I was (at Crowley) for three years as a coordinator (before becoming the head coach), so you knew what was there. You knew what you liked and didn’t like,” Fontenot said. “Here, there was literally no routine. When they showed up, they looked at you like little puppies. Like, ‘Where do I stand?’

“So that’s different. But kids are kids. They want to know that you love them. They want to know that you’re showing them discipline. They want to know that you know what you’re doing. Once you get all that, it all kind of falls in line.”