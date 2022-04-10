BASEBALL
Monday’s Schedule
Beau Chene at Northside Christian, Mamou at Church Point, Northwest at Iota, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte, Lake Arthur a Crowley, Ascension Episcopal at Newman, Covenant Christian at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Hanson, Vermilion Catholic at St. Edmund.
Tuesday’s Schedule
Sam Houston at Acadiana, Barbe at Comeaux, Southside at Lafayette, Sulphur at New Iberia, Eunice at North Vermilion, Welsh at Rayne, Carencro at St. Thomas More, Northside at Teurlings, Iota at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Livonia at Cecilia, Abbeville at Kaplan, Erath at Crowley, St. Martinville at David Thibodaux, West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal, Franklin at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at Loreauville, Centerville at Vermilion Catholic, Episcopal of Acadiana at Holden.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Washington-Marion at LaGrange, Ascension Episcopal at Breaux Bridge, Westminster at Cecilia, Hanson at Opelousas, Pine Prairie at Church Point, Mamou at Iota, Northwest at Ville Platte, Notre Dame at Loreauville, Central Catholic at Highland Baptist, Lake Arthur at Episcopal of Acadiana.
Thursday’s Schedule
Comeaux at Acadiana, Barbe at Lafayette, Southside at New Iberia, Sulphur at Sam Houston, North Vermilion at Eunice, LaGrange at Washington-Marion, Iota at Rayne, St. Thomas More at Carencro, Delcambre at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at Livonia, Kaplan at Abbeville, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville, Northside Christian at Lake Arthur.
Friday’s Schedule
Northside Christian at Abbeville.
Saturday’s Schedule
Acadiana at Comeaux, Lafayette at Barbe, New Iberia at Southside, Sam Houston at Sulphur, DeRidder at Eunice, Berwick at North Vermilion, Cecilia at Erath, Northside Christian at Abbeville, Brusly at Lafayette Christian.
SOFTBALL
Monday’s Schedule
New Iberia at Sam Houston, Cecilia at North Vermilion, Northside at David Thibodaux, Beau Chene at Catholic-NI, Breaux Bridge at Ascension Episcopal, Church Point at Pine Prairie, Iota at Mamou, Ville Platte at Northwest, Abbeville at St. Martinville, St. Edmund at Crowley, Erath at Iowa, Kaplan at Northside Christian, Delcambre at Hanson, Westminster at Oberlin.
Tuesday’s Schedule
Mamou at Acadiana, Livonia at Lafayette, New Iberia at Catholic-NI, Hanson at Southside, Jennings at Eunice, North Vermilion at Teurlings, Church Point at Carencro, Northside at Ascension Episcopal, Breaux Bridge at Vermilion Catholic, Delcambre at Cecilia, Opelousas at Ville Platte, Northside Christian at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Opelousas Catholic, Kaplan at Lafayette Christian, Port Barre at Pine Prairie, Sacred Heart at Loreauville.
Wednesday’s Schedule
St. Edmund at New Iberia, Pine Prairie at Southside, Eunice at False River, Opelousas at Northside, St. Thomas More at Cecilia, Beau Chene at Delcambre, David Thibodaux at Breaux Bridge, Iota at Loreauville, Avoyelles at Northwest, Vermilion Catholic at Erath, Notre Dame at Zachary, Port Barre at Lake Charles Prep, St. Joseph at Opelousas Catholic.