ABBEVILLE – When Rod Moy made the decision to leave Gueydan High for Abbeville High two years ago, he did so with a vision of what could be.
With a staff that shared in his vision and a commitment from the student-athletes, Moy was confident the Wildcats’ program could not only be restored but built into a consistent winner.
“We have people on this coaching staff that left good jobs to come here,” Moy said. “I didn’t have to leave Gueydan. Gueydan wasn’t a bad job, but I knew this Abbeville job could be special.”
Nearly two seasons into it, Moy’s vision is coming to fruition as the Wildcats’ football program has enjoyed a great deal of success – especially this year in which they are 7-1 overall and 1-1 in District 6-3A.
“The success is not surprising to me,” Moy said. “I always knew we could do it. Everyone in the city has wanted to see something positive created in the community. Everything we wanted to do is coming to fruition.”
It has been a long time since the Wildcats last had seven wins in a season, you’d have to go back before 2009 to find an Abbeville team with that type of success. In fact, in the 16 games played under Moy, the Wildcats are 10-6. In the four seasons (2016-19) prior to his arrival, Abbeville doesn’t have 10 wins combined.
Moy credits success in 2020 as well as having more kids willing to “buy-in” to the staff’s message and approach.
“We have more than 60 players on the team right now,” Moy said. “We had a great summer where we had about 85 percent attendance. Days like (Monday) when you don’t have school haven’t traditionally been well-attended here at Abbeville. They are giving up their own time to be here. When you’re already at school, it’s easy to come to practice. But our kids have shown they are willing to give up their time when they don’t have school to be here.”
For some, implementing the infrastructure for success was the easy part, but getting results on the field was going to be required if Moy and his staff were going to gain the trust of the players.
“We definitely had to win first,” Moy said. “We had to gain their trust through winning. It’s like getting people to come to church. You have to get them there first and then they can hear the rest of the message. That’s what we have done. We got them to listen, but only winning was able to get them to hear the rest of our message.”
The Wildcats, whose lone loss this season came at the hands of St. Martinville 24-21, will look to snap a losing streak to Kaplan that dates back more than a decade - Sept. 9, 2005. Abbeville hopes to end a 16-game losing streak to the Pirates when the Wildcats travel to Kaplan at 7 p.m. Friday.
Offensively, the Wildcats have been led by running back Blake Saddler, who has proven to be a home run threat every time he touches the football. Saddler, who is 5-6, 165-pounds, has been stellar through eight games having scored 21 touchdowns on the year. Saddler has rushed for 1,526 yards and 15 touchdowns on 104 carries, while also catching seven passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. Saddler has five kickoff returns for touchdowns as well.
“Someone called Blake a bottle rocket and I thought that was very accurate,” Moy said. “You don’t know how much time you have before it takes off once you light it. But it can take off in a second and that’s Blake. He’s not just a speed guy, he can do anything.”
Saddler has been aided by his offensive line which are led by four seniors in left tackle Rickey Barthelemy, left guard Hunter Mire, right guard Dayten Matthew, right tackle Knyles Vallo and junior center Luis Garcia-Cruz.
“Our offensive line has had a lot to do with Blake’s success,” Moy said. “They have been steady all year. Nothing changes with them. They just go out and do their job no matter who we are playing against. If we could get our whole team to approach games like the offensive line and do their job consistently, we could play for a long time.”