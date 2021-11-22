The numbers just continue to get more and more staggering with each passing week.
Take last week’s 35-0 Class 3A state regional round road win over Donaldsonville, for example.
Church Point’s defense didn’t allow the Tigers to cross midfield and only yielded 26 yards the entire game.
For the season, the Bears (12-0) have only given up 26 total points and tossed seven shutouts. Technically, it’s nine because the forfeit wins are officially 2-0 and those two opponents were both winless on the season.
“No, you don’t expect those kind of numbers,” Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “The defensive staff just does such a tremendous job of preparing the kids and it kind of just snowballed. The kids are just playing with such confidence.”
Arceneaux, however, is expecting the biggest chore of the season when No. 20-seeded West Feliciana comes to town for Friday’s 7 p.m. state quarterfinal contest.
“They’re very athletic on defense,” Arceneaux said. “They’re big and aggressive defensively. On offense, they’re good at running back, good at wide out and they throw a lot of formations at you.”
Rattling off such sizes as 6-4, 260 and 6-2, 250 up front and 225, 230 farther back on the defense, Arceneaux said West Feliciana is bigger than Church Point on defense.
Because of that size, very few teams have effectively run on the Saints (7-5) this season.
West Feliciana does have five losses on the season, but that’s a bit deceiving with those losses coming to the likes of Zachary, University High, Madison Prep, Parkview Baptist and Brusly.
Most of what the Saints’ defense has seen this season has been spread offenses, but first-round playoff opponent Sumner ran the Wing-T like Church Point and West Feliciana won 38-0, The Saints knocked off No. 4 Iowa 35-27 on the road Friday.
The Bears sport one of the state’s top rushing attacks – led by Tylon Citizen (130-1341, 23 TDs) and Jalen Reese (110-788, 8 TDs) – but “we’ve quietly thrown for over 700 yards this season.”
The passing game hasn’t been needed to get to 12-0, but Church Point has been preparing for a deep playoff run by toying with it throughout the season.
“(Quarterback) Chandler (Guillory) has done a really good job for us this year,” Arceneaux said.
The defense is also prepared for what’s yet to come. Truthfully, defensive coordinator Rob Pool hasn’t had to make many adjustments thus far this season, but that doesn’t mean the Bears aren’t prepared to do so.
“No, we haven’t had to go to a Plan-B yet this season,” Arceneaux said. “But you always go into a game with a Plan-B and a Plan-C. We’re definitely prepared to do so if that situation arises.”
Arceneaux is just hoping his Bears, despite a season filled with blowout wins, is ready for the challenge ahead.
“The community and the school are very excited,” Arceneaux said. “They’re all willing to look ahead, but the coaches and the players can’t do that. We preach to take one day at a time and one week at a time. We know that you’re just one or two mistakes away from being home the next week.
“This is a very good team we’re playing Friday, so we have to be focused on this game.”