SULPHUR — The Kinder Yellow Jackets erupted for four runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and take a 9-1 win over Loreauville in the Class 2A baseball semifinals Wednesday at McMurry Park.
With the score tied 1-1, Kinder sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth to pull away from the defending state champs.
"We took the 1-0 lead in the second and just couldn't hold on there at the end," Loreauville coach Rob Segura said. "You have to give credit to them. They're a good ball club, and they showed it."
Loreauville (18-15) struck first when clean-up hitter Shajuan Nora led off the second inning with a triple and scored on a single by Jordy Broussard.
Broussard eventually reached third base on a sacrifice bunt, but Kinder starter Gage Aguillard escaped additional damage with two strikeouts that stranded Broussard and another runner at first.
"Gage just did a great job," Kinder coach Tyler Chachere said. "He was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes: curveball, fastball, change-up. He was throwing in and out around the plate."
Aguillard kept the eighth-seeded Tigers off balance with a heavy dose of breaking pitches.
"He's not going to blow it by you, but he was effective," Segura said. "He was throwing strikes with his off-speed stuff and had our number today."
After the second inning, Aguillard allowed only one hit until being relieved in the seventh.
"They're a good hitting team," Chachere said. "Every inning was hard to get through. It's hard to beat a good team and they were the defending champs. It was a hard-fought game and we finally hit some balls that found some holes."
The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (23-15) were due for some good luck, Chachere said.
"We caught some breaks," he said. "Really, we were a bad-luck team all year. We would hit the ball hard right at people. The balls would hit bags. It was just all the crazy stuff that happens in baseball would happen to us.
"We kept telling the guys that the baseball gods were going to pay us back. We were going to eventually get some breaks, and we got them tonight."
Loreauville was able to reach the semis despite the absence of ace left-hander Caleb Washington, who was sidelined with an injury.
"It was an adversity-filled season," Segura said. "We battled a bunch of injuries throughout the year. Give credit to these kids. They continued to compete and fight, and that's why we were here.
"Especially in big games, you have to come through in certain situations, and we just didn't today. You have to give credit to their pitcher. He made quality pitches."