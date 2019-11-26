Perhaps the only thing that distinguishes St. Thomas More running backs Noah Frederick and Tobin Thevenot, at least while they wearing pads, is each player’s jersey number.
“We often joke that it would be funny if they both had single-digit numbers, they would look almost identical,” said STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie. “Like if they were 8 and 6, people would never be able to tell them apart.”
Indeed, No. 8 Frederick and No. 22 Thevenot are essentially mirror images of each other. Both stand roughly 5-foot-6 and weigh about 165 pounds.
While they may be physically overlooked at times, they’re also figuratively overlooked within STM’s prolific offense. After all, quarterback Caleb Holstein is nearing 9,000 yards and 100 touchdowns for his career. The passing game is clearly how the top-seeded Cougars (9-2) do most of their damage.
But both Frederick, a senior, and Thevenot, a junior, have carved out roles on a team that is set to play in the Division II semifinals yet again on Friday against fifth-seeded St. Louis.
That’s especially true for Thevenot, who assumed leading rushing duties when Frederick was sidelined by a high ankle sprain in the season opener against Holy Cross. Thevenot leads the team with 832 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 119 carries.
“For the most part of this season, we’ve really only had one running back, and that was Tobin,” Savoie said. “To do what we do and play the tempo we play and ask one kid to handle all that, he has exceeded expectations when it comes to how he’s handled being that guy until Noah was able to come back. I’d say last Friday was probably the healthiest Noah’s been all season.”
Frederick wouldn’t let the ankle injury prevent him from missing extended action during his senior year. He returned to the field a month later against Catholic-Baton Rouge, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries in a hard-fought loss to the Bears and has missed only one game since.
“He’s been playing, but it’s been painful,” Savoie said of Frederick, who’s rushed for 362 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. “You’re talking about an injury that NFL guys will miss seven weeks on. It’s his senior year. Basically it’s, ‘Can you play with pain? How much pain can you tolerate?’ He’s not one to lose games. So for him, he’s kind of been out there hobbled and playing on it all season.
“Like I said, this past week was probably the healthiest he’s been. This week in practice, so far, he looked much healthier.”
The 1-2 punch of Thevenot and Frederick was also at its best in last week’s quarterfinal win against Evangel. Frederick racked up a season-high 110 yards and a pair of scores on 15 carries, while Thevenot ran for a season-high 146 yards on 14 attempts.
“The two of them together really make us dynamic in the backfield because that gives us an ability to have a fresh guy back there all game,” Savoie said.
As a team, the Cougars ran for 270 yards, a total largely dictated by what the Eagles were showing on defense.
“That was what they were willing to give up,” Savoie said. “When you play us, you’ve got to decide to do something, and their decision was to try to control the passing game -- to have answers for (wide receiver) Jack Bech, to have answers for Caleb. It left us with matchups inside the box, and our offensive line and our running backs were really able to take advantage of that.”
Like Frederick, the increased health of the offensive line has also been a boon to the STM offense. Savoie is grateful to have all five original starters healthy for the semifinal game against the Saints (9-2). St. Louis is conceding 155 yards rushing per game and averages 2½ sacks per contest.
“I think their development and their role has become a lot better,” Savoie said of his offensive line. “If you see us, we’re not going to overpower anybody. It’s not like we’re lining up with a bunch of 300-pounders and just running over people. It takes a lot of technique and effort. Those guys have figured and have become better technically as the year has gone on. Those two running backs do a tremendous job of fixing things and fitting into run schemes and just making everything kind of work. It really is fun to watch them.”