With a strong core of seniors returning, the Kaplan girls basketball team has delivered success on the court this season.
The Pirates came into this season with high hopes and are 14-4 and are No. 7 in the LHSAA's Class 3A power rankings. They have come together as a team thanks to a strong senior group led by LSU-Eunice signee Alyia Broussard.
The Pirates have been fortunate because they have not had to quarantine for two weeks like many other teams have because of COVID-19, allowing them to gel and get into a rhythm.
“We’ve been very blessed to deal with minimal COVID issues,” Pirates coach Amelia Broussard said. “Consistency in sports is key. If you have to take time off, you’re always a little bit out of sync. We’re thankful to stay in sync and stay together. We have five seniors and got our core group back from last year. We have a lot of kids playing good minutes and have been very pleased with what we’ve accomplished this season.”
Alyia Broussard is the Pirates’ shooting guard and their leading scorer averaging 19 points six assists per game. She’s a versatile player who can also play point guard when needed.
“(Alyia Broussard) is one of those players that stands out,” Amelia Broussard said. “She’s so comfortable and smooth with the basketball. She’s difficult to stop whenever she’s going in to score. She signed with LSU-E to play at the next level, so she’s always highly motivated. She always has a ball in her hands, and she’s played more games and gotten more shots than almost anyone. She sees the court so well and is so diverse to where it’s difficult for kids to stop her.”
Pirates sophomore Blaire Winch has stepped up as a post player and seniors Abbey Hebert and Jenna Romero play quality minutes and have taken on leadership roles.
“(Winch) is a solid kid who is taller than your average sophomore,” Ameila Broussard said. “She got some playing time as a freshman. Her game has matured, and she is playing with more confidence. She plays the post and moves really well. She blocks and scores as well. She’s averaging around eight points a game.”
“(Hebert) has been key for us defensively and has been knocking down more outside shots for us this year, which helps us in tight games. (Romero) is another key leader and rebounder. She also scores a handful of points every game.”
Other Pirates contributing include seniors Maddie Campisi and Jaida LaCombe off the bench, along with sophomore point guard Morgan Comeaux and junior Ellen LeBouef.
“(LaCombe) is a post who is a key rebounder for us and knows the game and gives us good minutes. (Campisi) is quick on defense and acts as a spark plug for us. (Comeaux) is a sophomore point guard this year and is a coachable kid who can even run the post for us some plays. She’s a real versatile kid. (LeBouef) is a deadly outside shooter for us.”
The Pirates have executed well on defense, which has been a huge key to their success as well as their team chemistry.
“We execute our defense pretty well,” Amelia Broussard said. “We aim to hold a team under their average points and cut their best player’s score in half. Our defensive strategy is key. The girls play well together on the court and read each other well.”
The Pirates have made the playoffs the past three seasons, but they have yet to get past the second round. Kaplan lost a heartbreaker last year in the first round, but this year’s team is aiming to go further.
“I do feel like we can maintain this level of excellence,” Amelia Broussard said. “I hope to make it back to where we were (in the playoffs) and go even further. We’ve got a core group of seniors who will play a key role in us advancing past the second round and hopefully to the Dome (Marsh Madness). It would be real awesome.”