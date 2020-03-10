Chad Pourciau’s role as Breaux Bridge High School’s football and basketball coach was never intended to be a “long-term plan,” and he’s continuing to take the juggling act one day at a time.
But at the moment, this is exactly where Pourciau wants to be. After winning a Class 4A state championship for the first time in program history last year, the Tigers boys basketball team is headed back to Lake Charles for the LHSAA state tournament.
While last year’s run may have been unexpected for a school more known for its success on the football and baseball fields — the basketball team hadn’t been to the state tournament since 1972 before last season — this year’s berth in the semifinals is a relief for Pourciau.
When Pourciau decided to “run it back” for another basketball season, a second semifinal appearance felt like an attainable goal. Despite losing all-state point guard Seth Alexander to graduation and another starter leaving the team midseason, Pourciau had five other seniors returning to shoulder the load, including second-team all-state forward Deandre Hypolite.
“We overachieved and we won it all, and we had so much coming back,” Pourciau said. “I don’t know how crazy my wife was about the decision to continue to do both (football and basketball). But just me and coach Codey (Mire) and the kids we had coming back, as a group, we felt like we’d have an opportunity to do it again.”
But the trouble with setting a new standard is that it becomes the new expectation from the outside.
“There’s so many things that can derail a season, so there’s no guarantees just because of what we had coming back that we were going to get back,” said Pourciau, whose team went 24-8 during the regular season and earned the No. 2 seed. “It was earned by those kids, by our guys.
“Like I said, it’s satisfying. Everybody felt like it was a done deal. Other coaches and the community talked about it December: ‘You ready to go back to Lake Charles?’ We’re like, ‘We’ve got a whole season to play,’ and they’re (thinking) it’s a foregone conclusion. In sports, especially the game of basketball, on any given night you could down or an injury happens or foul trouble. So a lot of things go into it.”
But the Tigers “made it happen,” as Pourciau said, without much of a bench. Kavion Martin and Tylynn Menard have helped fill the void left by Alexander, Kyser Patt and Dalton Alexander have become marksman from the perimeter and Hypolite and Trevonte Sylvester are a formidable one-two punch in the post.
“You lose a 4A (championship game) MVP, you shouldn’t be as good as you were the year before,” Pourciau said of Seth Alexander. “But I tell you what, Kavion Martin and Tylynn Menard have done a great job of stepping up in that point guard position. They’re not Seth, and no one expects them to be. But I tell you what, they’ve done an outstanding job of filling that ball-handling role for us.
“For two football guys, who play basketball but they’re football guys first, they’re doing an outstanding job.”
They may not be the same team overall as they were with Seth Alexander in the lineup, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the Tigers defend as well as any team in the Acadiana area. Using its packline defense, Breaux Bridge pride itself on clogging the lane, holding teams to one shot on each possession and rebounding misses. They do it without fouling a ton, too.
“The main thing is we never try to play one-on-one defense,” Pourciau said. “We stress that when we guard it’s five guys guarding as one.”
Playing a slow, half-court game will be beneficial for Breaux Bridge when the Tigers meet No. 6 Carver at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Burton Coliseum. The Rams are now 25-8 on the year after upsetting No. 3 Huntington in the quarterfinals and have won all of those games on the road. The LHSAA banned Carver from playing any home games during the 2019-20 season due to a bench-clearing fight last season.
“If we had to play 33 road games, we wouldn’t be 25-8. I can promise you that,” Pourciau said. “Any school that has to go on the road every single game and can have a record like that, they’re a good basketball team. Just talking to people, I think they’re the most athletic team we’ve seen all year. I’m not saying they’re the best basketball team we’ve played all year, but they are, by far, the most athletic team we’ve seen all year.
“Guys can jump out of the gym. They can get up and down the floor. I’m really impressed with their athleticism.”