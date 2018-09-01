Thursday’s scores
Abbeville 39, West St. Mary 30
Broadmoor 14, Tara 12
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 61, Port Barre 0
C.E. Byrd 35, Calvary Baptist Acad. 8
De La Salle 33, South Lafourche 0
Friendship Capitol 42, Glen Oaks 14
Iota 28, Basile 10
Jena 48, Winnfield 22
John Curtis 42, EWalker-Landry 18
Lake Charles College Prep 47, Pickering 0
Northwest 32, Opelousas Catholic 22
Oberlin 22 Mamou 0
Plain Dealing 36, Tensas 6
Riverdale 42, Grace King 12
Rosepine 35 Merryville 13
Pine 40, Central Catholic 34
St. Frederick 30 D’arbonne Woods Charter 7
St. Martinville 38 New Iberia 21
St. Mary’s 30, Lakeview 12
Thomas Jefferson 22 Haynes Acad. 15
Warren Easton 27 Jesuit 14
Woodlawn (Shreve) 39 Carroll 6
Friday’s scores
BATON ROUGE
Class 5A/4A
Belaire 14, White Castle 0
Denham Springs 20, Hammond 7
Dunham 36, Central 34
East Ascension 48, Lutcher 30
Live Oak 28, Woodlawn 3
Plaquemine 42, East St. John 20
Scotlandville 21, McKinley 0
St. Amant 36, John F. Kennedy 0
St. Michael 14, Episcopal 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Church Academy 12
Walker 35, Dutchtown 18
Zachary 28, Northshore 7
BATON ROUGE AREA
Albany 13, Varnado 6
Assumption 14, Donaldsonville 8
Baker 48, Northeast 12
Brusly 21, Port Allen 13
Central Private 36, Glenbrook 12
East Iberville 24, Slaughter Community Charter 18
St. James 43, West St. John 0
St. John 59, Ridgewood 0
Southern Lab 42, Riverside 13
Springfield 56, Ascension Christian 27
University 46, Mandeville 17
West Feliciana 23, East Feliciana 6
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Barbe 49, Ponchatoula 27
Bastrop 20, Carver 19
Belle Chasse 40, South Plaquemines 6
Ben Franklin 12, St. Martin’s 0
Bonnabel 52, Lusher Charter 22
Brother Martin 35, Petal (Miss.) 14
Central Lafourche 50, E.D. White 21
Country Day 24, Amite 23
Covenant Christian 41, Fisher 0
Covington 19, Franklinton 13
Destrehan 41, Slidell 15
Escambia (Fla.) 42, Shaw 13
Hahnville 45, West Jefferson 0
Hannan 35, Independence 12
Helen Cox 39, East Jefferson 8
Holy Cross 59, Higgins 0
Houma Christian 40, Highland Baptist 20
Jeanerette 22, Abramson Sci 21
Jewel Sumner 7, St. Helena 6
Karr 33, St. Paul’s 30
Kentwood 27, Loranger 6
Lakeshore 63, Fontainebleau 35
Newman 34, McMain 7
Pearl River 55, Cohen 16
Pope John Paul II 31, Westminster Christian 0
Riverdale 42, Grace King 12
Rummel 34, Gulfport 6
St. Charles Catholic 14, Chalmette 7
South Terrebonne 9, H.L. Bourgeois 6
Terrebonne 29, Ellender 6
Thibodaux 14, Vandebilt Catholic 10
University 46, Mandeville 17
West Monroe 44, John Ehret 20
STATEWIDE
Acadiana 27, Kaplan 20
Ascension Episcopal 27, Erath 12
Alexandria 15, Ferriday 14
Berwick 34, Morgan City 7
Bossier 47, Madison 20
Buckeye 36, Block 0
Catholic-New Iberia 48, Westgate 21
Centerville 54, Northwood-Lena 19
Comeaux 38, Cecilia 9
Crowley 14, Iowa 3
Delcambre 49, South Cameron 25
Delhi 44, Mangham 27
DeRidder 41, South Beauregard 12
East Beauregard 30, Hamilton Christian 20
Franklin Parish 45, Rayville 6
General Trass 14, Caldwell Parish 12
Gueydan 58, North Central 6
Haughton 35, Minden 21
Haynesville 28, North Webster 19
Holy Savior Menard 45, Bolton 0
Homer 37, Delta Charter 13
Kinder 35, Oakdale 0
Lafayette Christian 55, Northside 0
Lake Arthur 42, Elton 13
Lakeside 66, Ringgold 0
LaSalle 40, Beekman Charter 34 (3 OT)
Leesville 38, Washington-Marion 18
Logansport 41, Jonesboro-Hodge 28
Loyola Prep 42, Cedar Creek 14
Marksville 32, Bunkie 0
Many 41, Peabody 18
North Vermilion 40, Beau Chene 7
Northwood-Shreveport 49, North Caddo 0
Notre Dame 35, LaGrange 14
Oak Grove 49, Delhi Charter 0
Ouachita Christian 63, Arcadia 32
Ouachita Parish 34, Richwood 2
Parkway 43, B.T. Washington 0
Patterson 28, Franklin 14
Pineville 21, Southwood 6
Red River 50, Lincoln Preparatory 0
Ruston 41, Neville 7
Sacred Heart (V.P.) 20, Ville Platte 7
Sam Houston 35, St. Louis 21
St. Edmund’s 45, Hanson 12
St. Thomas More 63, Lafayette 10
Sulphur 54, Carencro 42
Teurlings Catholic 30, Breaux Bridge 7
Union Parish 30, Airline 27
Vermilion Catholic 45, Loreauville 6
Vidalia 34, Sicily Island 7
Vinton 34, Grand Lake 7
Welsh 41, Rayne 16
Westlake 22, DeQuincy 21
Wossman 37, Benton 34