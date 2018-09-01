no.destrehanslidell935.090118
Destrehan's Tyler Morton (22) breaks up a pass intended for Slidell High's Jordan Smith (12) during the first half Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Slidell High.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Thursday’s scores

Abbeville 39, West St. Mary 30

Broadmoor 14, Tara 12

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 61, Port Barre 0

C.E. Byrd 35, Calvary Baptist Acad. 8

De La Salle 33, South Lafourche 0

Friendship Capitol 42, Glen Oaks 14

Iota 28, Basile 10

Jena 48, Winnfield 22

John Curtis 42, EWalker-Landry 18

Lake Charles College Prep 47, Pickering 0

Northwest 32, Opelousas Catholic 22

Oberlin 22 Mamou 0 

Plain Dealing 36, Tensas 6 

Riverdale 42, Grace King 12

Rosepine 35 Merryville 13 

Pine 40, Central Catholic 34

St. Frederick 30 D’arbonne Woods Charter 7

St. Martinville 38 New Iberia 21

St. Mary’s 30, Lakeview 12

Thomas Jefferson 22 Haynes Acad. 15

Warren Easton 27 Jesuit 14

Woodlawn (Shreve) 39 Carroll 6

Friday’s scores

BATON ROUGE

Class 5A/4A

Belaire 14, White Castle 0

Denham Springs 20, Hammond 7

Dunham 36, Central 34

East Ascension 48, Lutcher 30

Live Oak 28, Woodlawn 3

Plaquemine 42, East St. John 20

Scotlandville 21, McKinley 0

St. Amant 36, John F. Kennedy 0

St. Michael 14, Episcopal 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Church Academy 12

Walker 35, Dutchtown 18

Zachary 28, Northshore 7

BATON ROUGE AREA

Albany 13, Varnado 6

Assumption 14, Donaldsonville 8

Baker 48, Northeast 12

Brusly 21, Port Allen 13

Central Private 36, Glenbrook 12

East Iberville 24, Slaughter Community Charter 18

St. James 43, West St. John 0

St. John 59, Ridgewood 0

Southern Lab 42, Riverside 13

Springfield 56, Ascension Christian 27

University 46, Mandeville 17

West Feliciana 23, East Feliciana 6

NEW ORLEANS AREA

Belle Chasse 40, South Plaquemines 6

Ben Franklin 12, St. Martin’s 0

Bonnabel 52, Lusher Charter 22

Brother Martin 35, Petal (Miss.) 14

Central Lafourche 50, E.D. White 21

Country Day 24, Amite 23

Covenant Christian 41, Fisher 0

Covington 19, Franklinton 13

Destrehan 41, Slidell 15

Escambia (Fla.) 42, Shaw 13

Hahnville 45, West Jefferson 0

Hannan 35, Independence 12

Helen Cox 39, East Jefferson 8

Holy Cross 59, Higgins 0

Houma Christian 40, Highland Baptist 20

Jeanerette 22, Abramson Sci 21

Jewel Sumner 7, St. Helena 6

Karr 33, St. Paul’s 30

Kentwood 27, Loranger 6

Lakeshore 63, Fontainebleau 35

Newman 34, McMain 7

Pearl River 55, Cohen 16

Pope John Paul II 31, Westminster Christian 0

Rummel 34, Gulfport 6

St. Charles Catholic 14, Chalmette 7

South Terrebonne 9, H.L. Bourgeois 6

Terrebonne 29, Ellender 6

Thibodaux 14, Vandebilt Catholic 10

West Monroe 44, John Ehret 20

STATEWIDE

Acadiana 27, Kaplan 20

Ascension Episcopal 27, Erath 12

Alexandria 15, Ferriday 14

Berwick 34, Morgan City 7

Bossier 47, Madison 20

Buckeye 36, Block 0

Catholic-New Iberia 48, Westgate 21

Centerville 54, Northwood-Lena 19

Comeaux 38, Cecilia 9

Crowley 14, Iowa 3

Delcambre 49, South Cameron 25

Delhi 44, Mangham 27

DeRidder 41, South Beauregard 12

East Beauregard 30, Hamilton Christian 20

Franklin Parish 45, Rayville 6

General Trass 14, Caldwell Parish 12

Gueydan 58, North Central 6

Haughton 35, Minden 21

Haynesville 28, North Webster 19

Holy Savior Menard 45, Bolton 0

Homer 37, Delta Charter 13

Kinder 35, Oakdale 0

Lafayette Christian 55, Northside 0

Lake Arthur 42, Elton 13

Lakeside 66, Ringgold 0

LaSalle 40, Beekman Charter 34 (3 OT)

Leesville 38, Washington-Marion 18

Logansport 41, Jonesboro-Hodge 28

Loyola Prep 42, Cedar Creek 14

Marksville 32, Bunkie 0

Many 41, Peabody 18

North Vermilion 40, Beau Chene 7

Northwood-Shreveport 49, North Caddo 0

Notre Dame 35, LaGrange 14

Oak Grove 49, Delhi Charter 0

Ouachita Christian 63, Arcadia 32

Ouachita Parish 34, Richwood 2

Parkway 43, B.T. Washington 0

Patterson 28, Franklin 14

Pineville 21, Southwood 6

Red River 50, Lincoln Preparatory 0

Ruston 41, Neville 7

Sacred Heart (V.P.) 20, Ville Platte 7

Sam Houston 35, St. Louis 21

St. Edmund’s 45, Hanson 12

St. Thomas More 63, Lafayette 10

Sulphur 54, Carencro 42

Teurlings Catholic 30, Breaux Bridge 7

Union Parish 30, Airline 27

Vermilion Catholic 45, Loreauville 6

Vidalia 34, Sicily Island 7

Vinton 34, Grand Lake 7

Welsh 41, Rayne 16

Westlake 22, DeQuincy 21

Wossman 37, Benton 34

