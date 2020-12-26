Southside used a barrage of three-pointers to pull away for a 62-41 win over Ascension Episcopal in the first round of the Sunkist Shootout at St. Thomas More on Saturday.
Nine of the Sharks' 21 field goals came from beyond the arc while the Blue Gators hit only 2-of-14.
"We like to shoot the three," Southside coach Brad Boyd said. "We have guys that can shoot, and it's more of a confidence thing.
"When they miss a couple of shots, they get down with their confidence, but they're still shooters."
After a 17-17 tie in the first quarter, the Sharks (4-3) hit six three-pointers to take a 33-23 halftime lead.
"We have five or six guys that we let shoot threes all game long," Boyd said. "That's just what it is. If we're hitting, we're going to be pretty good. If we're not, we're going to have to find other ways to get it done."
Ascension (3-7), which recently added its football players to the roster, held an early 10-6 lead.
"Coming off two days of rest for Christmas, we were a little sluggish to start the game," Boyd said. "And we were playing a good, fundamentally-sound team in coach Eric Mouton and Ascension Episcopal.
"As you can see, they stayed with us for a good start to the game. It was only a 10-point game at halftime. That's because of their fundamentals and how they play with their shot-fakes and good passes."
Sophomore point guard Austin Mills led the Blue Gators with 19 points. 6-foot-5 senior Jude Ardoin added eight and Matt Remondet contributed seven points with 11 rebounds.
"I know the Mills kid," Boyd said. "A lot of their kids played biddy basketball for us back when they were five-and-six years old, so I'm familiar with Mills and Remondet.
"Mills could play for me. He's so low to the ground and so crafty. He was the same way when he was six years old as he is now. He's just a little stronger and a little better. He's a hell of a player."
Southside forced 20 turnovers with its relentless trapping defense.
"We scrapped all our offensive stuff at our last practice and went to a diamond press and a half-court trap," Boyd said.
"We tried to mix it up and keep those fundamentally-sound guys away from feeling comfortable. We wanted to create a couple of turnovers and get a couple of layups."
Cavan Nedie and Jadrian Avie had 12 points each for Southside. Jasen Breaux and Liam Piglia added 10 apiece, and Devin Monette and Kameryn Robertson each chipped in seven.
"We started some young guys tonight because we had some starters who sat out the first half because they missed practice," Boyd said. "It was some of these guys' first time getting varsity minutes.
"Once those starters got back into the game in the third quarter, it was a little smoother and we pulled away, but credit coach Mouton and his kids. They played hard the whole way. You're talking about a small private school playing a 5A public school, and they hung with us."
Southside's three losses were to 10-1 Zachary, 11-2 Woodlawn-Shreveport and 2A No. 10 West St. Mary.
"West St. Mary came out on fire and was up on us by 20," Boyd said. "We cut it to five but couldn't pull it out. We won our first three and lost our last three, so this was a game where we needed to bounce back and get a win.
"Kam Robertson is averaging 16 points and Nedie and Monette are both averaging 14. That's the majority of our scoring, and we're going to go as far as those three seniors can take us."