The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights had hoped they’d be able to overcome their youthfulness and lack of experience to make a run at the Division III volleyball state championship.
Those hopes were dashed at the Cajundome on Thursday, when the Knights were swept in 3 sets, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-13 by E.D. White in the state quarterfinals.
“I hate us going out like that,” Knights head coach Bryan Barrett said. “But, we’ll be back next season.”
LCA, which ends the season 28-10 overall, had a difficult time getting shots to land against a stout defensive team in E.D. White (28-13), who will face the Catholic-Archbishop Hannan winner in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Friday.
“We knew they were good,” Barrett said. “We watched film on them, and we tried to prep to some degree for them. They are a very good defensive unit. Their defense was solid. They are extremely scrappy, and they made some great digs.”
The Knights’ top performers were led Nadia Donham (8 kills, 18 digs), Lucienne Guardia (8 kills), Sydney Williams (27 assists, 1 ace), Calbey Parker (15 digs, 1 ace) and Eve Alexander (2 blocks).
"They out ball-handled us,” Barrett said. “We knew that we had to be more offensive to win the match and we didn’t do that.”
It was a disappointing end to the season for Barrett and the Knights, who finished as the state runner-up in Division III a year ago. Nevertheless, Barrett is confident LCA has gained the valuable experience to make a run next year.
“We lost a lot of kids from last year’s team,” Barrett said. “We knew coming into the season after losing 9 kids that we had all of the pieces to the puzzle, but that we had to put it all together. We know that the pieces fit well together, we just weren’t able to close the deal and I guess that comes with youth.”