ACA.carencroboys.022319
Buy Now

The No. 5-seeded Carencro Golden Bears are hoping to defend their Class 4A state championship.

 Buddy Delahoussaye

Acadiana Area Boys Basketball Playoff Glance

CLASS 5A

11-New Iberia at 6-Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

12-Huntington at 5-Carencro, 7 p.m.

14-Assumption at 3-Breaux Bridge, 7 p.m.

6-Westgate at 22-Neville, 7 p.m.

2-Leesville at 18-Northside, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

12-Green Oaks at 5-Abbeville

13-Northwest at 4-Madison Prep

CLASS 2A

2-Red River at 18-Jeanerette, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A

2-North Central at 18-Homer, 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

5-David Thibodaux 63, 12-St. Charles 51

13-Thomas Jefferson at 4-St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.

14-Teurlings at 3-De La Salle, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III

8-Catholic-NI 53, 9-Notre Dame 51

3-Episcopal 91, Ascension 28

DIVISION IV

16-Catholic-PC at 1-LCA, 7 p.m.

13-Ouachita Christian at 4-Opelousas Catholic, 6 p.m.

22-St. Edmund at 6-Vermilion Catholic, 7 p.m.

DIVISION V

4-Northside Christian (BYE)

6-ESA 65, 11-Claiborne Christian 46

View comments