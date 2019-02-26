Acadiana Area Boys Basketball Playoff Glance
CLASS 5A
11-New Iberia at 6-Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
12-Huntington at 5-Carencro, 7 p.m.
14-Assumption at 3-Breaux Bridge, 7 p.m.
6-Westgate at 22-Neville, 7 p.m.
2-Leesville at 18-Northside, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
12-Green Oaks at 5-Abbeville
13-Northwest at 4-Madison Prep
CLASS 2A
2-Red River at 18-Jeanerette, 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A
2-North Central at 18-Homer, 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
5-David Thibodaux 63, 12-St. Charles 51
13-Thomas Jefferson at 4-St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.
14-Teurlings at 3-De La Salle, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III
8-Catholic-NI 53, 9-Notre Dame 51
3-Episcopal 91, Ascension 28
DIVISION IV
16-Catholic-PC at 1-LCA, 7 p.m.
13-Ouachita Christian at 4-Opelousas Catholic, 6 p.m.
22-St. Edmund at 6-Vermilion Catholic, 7 p.m.
DIVISION V
4-Northside Christian (BYE)
6-ESA 65, 11-Claiborne Christian 46