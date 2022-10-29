LEROY - The Lafayette Christian Knights improved to 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in district after defeating the North Vermillion Patriots 34-0 Friday night.
LCA’s defense shined in the game holding North Vermilion to 136 yards of total offense and forcing one turnover in LCA’s first shutout win of the season.
“Really good team win. Kids came out and executed well in all three phases of the game, continuing to build and hopefully, we can continue to build momentum into next week,” coach Trev Faulk said.
LCA’s defense held the Patriots' offense to under 3 yards per carry and zero passing yards, and coach Faulk praised his front seven for their performance against the Patriots.
“It all starts up front," Faulk said. "If you can get penetration you aren’t going to see big runs. It's as simple as that."
Ju'Juan Johnson passed for two touchdowns, one to Treanders Marzell Jr. and one to Dudley Jackson, 177 yards and went 11-of-18 passing against NVHS.
LCA also rushed for three touchdowns and 156 yards. Dudley Jackson, Luke Aragona, and Jalen Noel scored on the ground for LCA.
“My teammates, they just blocked good, and we just let God do the rest,” Marzell said.
Tyler Charles recovered a fumble from NVHS on their only trip to the LCA red zone to maintain the Knights' first shutout win of the season.
LCA did most of its damage offensively in the first half, scoring 28 points in the first half and six in the second with the offensive starters only playing one drive in the second half.
LCA put its second team in in the third quarter, managed the game well, and got valuable experience against a tough district opponent, Faulk said.
“It’s not so much about the shutout and the scoreboard. Just wanting them to come out and play as well as they possibly can. Fortunately, we were able to kind of get up in the game and get some experience and some valuable minutes for a lot of our kids tonight,” Faulk said.
LCA will play St. Thomas More next Friday in its final game of the season and will look to keep their momentum going into the Division II select playoffs.
“We gotta just keep preparing well, keep focus and just do our thing against [STM],” Jackson said.