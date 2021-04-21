District 5-4A Meet
BOYS TEAM TOTALS
1, Westgate, 126. 2, Carencro, 114. 3, Teurlings Catholic, 100. 4, Northside,37. 5, St. Thomas More, 17.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Jonathan Green, CAR, 10.72. 2, Kalen Beavers, CAR, 11.06. 3, Amaz Eugene, WEST, 11.32. 4, Ja'Quailen Allen, WEST, 11.33.
200 – 1, Green, CAR, 21.24. 2, Camron Spencer, WG, 21.25. 3, Allen, WG, 22.70. 4, Beavers, CAR, 22.81.
400 – 1, Kendrell Williams, CAR, 49.47. 2, Christian Francisco, WG, 50.20.. 3, Davan Hill, WG, 52.25. 4, Beavers, CAR, 52.75.
800 – 1, Trayquan Francis, WG, 2:05.81. 2, Daylan Credeur, TC, 2:06.04. 3, Bryce Campbell, CAR, 2:07.05. 4, Francisco, WG, 2:08.27.
1600 – 1, Cameron Kelly, TC, 4:32.90. 2, Campbell, CAR, 4:33.04. 3, Francis, WG, 4:$8.50. 4, Chapin Stewart, TC, 4:51.33.
3200 – 1, Kelly, TC, 10:12.05. 2, Stewart, TC, 10:33.73. 3, Campbell, CAR, 10:52.23. 4, Noah Alrashine, CAR, 11:03.29.
110H – 1, Spencer, WG, 14.87. 2, Dedrick Latulas, WG, 16.16. 3, Robert Miller, TC, 17.11. 4, Hayden Vice, TC, 17.54.
300H – 1, Mekhi Boutte, WG, 42.30. 2, Dontraven George, NHS, 43.60. 3, Vice, TC, 48.90. 4, Joni Martin, CAR, 44.37.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Westgate (Jordan Doucet, Camron Spencer, Amaz Eugene, Mekhi Boutte), 42.40. 2, Teurlings, 44.88. 3, Northside, 46.44. 4, St. Thomas More, 47.80.
4x200 – 1, Carencro (Beavers, Bailey Despanie, Willams, Green), 1:26.72. 2, Westgate, 1:27.14. 3, Teurlings, 1:33.76. 4, Northside, 1:35.05.
4x400 – 1, Westgate (Francisco, Davan Hill, Francis, Boutte), 3:23.76. 2, Carencro, 3:31.16. 3, Teurlings, 3:39.47. 4, Northside, 3:46.32.
4x800 – 1, Westgate (Francisco, Hill, Francis, Bailey Jeanlouis), 8:43.82. 2, Teurlings, 8:51.20. 3, Carencro, 8:55.30. 4, Northside, 9:02.23.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Malik Green, CAR, 46-8. 2, Keevon George, CAR, 44-2. 3, Kendall Lawrence, NHS, 43-3. 4, Cy Newland, TC, 38-8.
DIS – 1, Newland, TC, 124-0. 2, Breylon Noel, CAR, 122-7. 3, Scotty Miller, 121-0. 4, Denavin Lambert, NHS, 104-1.
JAV – 1, Jacob Menard, TC, 162-8. 2, Richard Seymour, STM, 162-5. 3, Thomas Buller, TC, 134-10. 4, Evan Guidry, CAR, 119-0.,
LJ – 1, Bailey Despanie, CAR, 21-6. 2, Jordan Doucet, WG, 20-8. 3, Everette Prejean, NHS, 20-7. 4,Dedrick Latulas, WG, 20-4.
TJ – 1, Everette Prejean, NOR, 42-2. 2, Ja'Quailen Allen, WG, 41-0.5. 3, Joni Martin, CR, 39-11.5. 4, Dillenger Respert, NHS, 39-10.5.
HJ – 1, Travis Gardner, WG, 6-1. 2, Coleman Bond, TC, 5-8. 3, Latulas, WG, 5-8. 4, Kobe Johnson, WG, 5-8.
PV – 1, Jonathan Woods, STM,12-0. 2, Nick Delluno, TC, 7-0. Monty Keoyothey, WG,
GIRLS TEAM TOTALS
1, Teurlings Catholic, 134. 2, St. Thomas More, 111. 3, Northside, 97. 4, Carencro, 32. 5, Westgate, 11.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1, Danaisha George, NOR, 12.84. 2, Catherine Hensarling. STM, 12.88. 3, Reagan Latiolais, STM, 12.98. 4, Danya Curry, NHS, 13.10.
200 – 1, Quincy Simon, NOR, 25.88. 2, Daneisha George, NOR, 26.20. 3, Hensarling, STM, 26,34. 4, Latiolais, STM, 26.94.
400 – 1, Simon, NOR, 58.81. 2, Evengelynn Griffin, CAR, 59.95. 3, Hensarling, STM, 1:01.06. 4, Alaysha Veal, NHS, 1:02.12.
800 – 1, Lexi Guidry, TC 2:38.51. 2, Paige Broussard, TC, 2:38.74. 3, Sere Mocek, STM,2:41.39. 4, Jenae Johnson CAR, 2:47.70.,
1600 – 1, Guidry, TC, 5:39.21. 2, Grace Maestri, STM, 5:42.08. 3, Angelle Dupuis, TC, 5:44.86. 4, Izzy Carter, STM, 5:46.78.
3200 – 1, Guidry, TC, 12:35.43. 2, Dupuir, TC, 12:44.28. 3, Maestri, STM, 12:33.30. 4, Carter, STM, 12:57.41.
100H – 1, Brinnslee Picard, STM, 19.37. 2, Hailee Freeman, STM, 19.985. 3, Shayla Lawrence, NHS, 19.988. 4, Emily Guidry, TC, 21.30..
300H – 1, Amelie Dupuis, TC, 49.81. 2, Shaylin Lawrence, NHS. 53.21. 3, Xavreay Breaux, NHS, 53.67. 4, Sere Mocek, STM, 55.10.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 – 1, Teurlings (Riley Thibodeaux, Addison Richey, Gabbie Hebert, Maddie Fobb), 52.25. 2, Northside, 52.31. 3, St. Thomas More, 52.76. 4, Westgate, 52.87.
4x200 – 1, Northside (Danya Curry, Simon, Zirra Williams, Danaisha George), 1:45.58. 2, Carencro, 11:48.57. 3, Teurlings, 1:49.81. 4, Westgate, 1:54.52.
4x400 – 1, Northside (George, Wilson, Thibodeaux, Simon), 4:15.18. 2, Carencro, 4:#2.30. 3, Teurlings, 4:27.87. 4, St. Thomas More, 4:47.46.
4x800 – 1, Teurlings (Dupuis, Savannah Guidry, Mary Harris, Broussard), 10:53.01. 2, St. Thomas More, 11:26.70. 3, Northside, 14:23.28.
FIELD EVENTS
SP – 1, Analise Davis, STM, 32-5. 2, Emma Lemaire, TC, 28-5. 3, Grace Tierney, STM, 28-3. 4, Hali Thomas, TC, 27-9.
DIS – 1, Lemaire, TC, 95-1. 2, Malayne Doucet,TC, 82-2. 3. Arkaysha Proctor, WG, 75-3. 4, Abigail Inzerella, STM, 71-11.
JAV – 1, Doucet, TC, 109-7. 2, Tierney, STM, 90-2. 3, Meghan Lucas, TC, 87-9. 4, Maleyne St. Julien, CAR, 86-8.
LJ – 1, Catherine Hensarling, STM, 16-3.5. 2, Evengelynn Griffin, CAR, 15-10. 3, Reagan Latiolais, STM, 15-9.5. 4, Makyra Thibodeaux, NHS,15-4.5.
TJ – 1, Addison Richey, TC, 33-9. 2, Xavery Breaux, NHS, 33-5. 3, Thibodeaux, NHS, 33-4.5, 4, Makeya Fontenette, WG, 32-7.5.
HJ – 1, Alaysia Veal, NHS, 4-10. 2, Avi Domibgues, STM, 4-8. 3, Andi Duay, STM, 4-8. 4, Damyon Asberry, TC, 4-8.
PV – 1, Addison Richey, TC, 9-0. 2, Isabelle Meche, TC, 6-0.
District 4-4A Meet
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. North Vermilion 124, 2. Washington-Marion 106.5, 3. LaGrange 58, 4. Eunice 44.5, 5. Rayne 44.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Jacquet Livings, NV, 11.36; 2. Jackson Shannon, WM, 11.49; 3. Ethan Guidry, NV, 11.53; 4. Jesten Calloway, Eunice, 11.81.
200 – 1. Jacquet Livings, NV, 23.99; 2. Kevin Steven, LAG, 24.07; 3. Nicholas Williams, LAG, 24.09; 4. Jackson Shannon, WM, 24.11.
400 – 1. Jackson Shannon, WM, 51.95; 2. Kevin Stevens, LAG, 52.38; 3. Clement Joseph, Eunice, 53.47; 4. Jacquet Livings, NV, 55.26.
800 – 1. Jontay Clark, WM, 2:20.11; 2. Michael Gaspard, Eunice, 2:20.66; 3. Joshua Smith, WM, 2:21.54; 4. Cutter Broussard, NV, 2:31.73.
1600 – 1. Dylan Trahan, NV, 5:01.48; 2. Jontay Clark, WM, 5:11.41; 3. Gabriel Manuel, Eunice, 5:14.00; 4. Jarrett Comeaux, NV, 5:19.42.
3200 – 1. Dylan Trahan, NV, 11:25.00; 2. Jontay Clark, WM, 12:02.00; 3. Andrew Courville, NV, 12:33.89; 4. Fabian Williams, WM, 12:53.00.
110H – 1. James Blake, Rayne, 18.91; 2. Riley Viator, NV, 19.18; 3. James Henry, WM, 21.40; 4. Roderick Freeman, Rayne, 21.70.
300 H – 1. Ka’bran Sinegal, LAG, 42.10; 2. Riley Viator, NV, 44.78; 3. Koi Dubose, NV, 46.96; 4. James Henry, WM, 49.53.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. LaGrange, 45.13; 2. Washington-Marion, 46.01; 3. North Vermilion, 46.76; 4. Rayne 47.63.
4x200 – 1. LaGrange, 1:32.27; 2. Eunice, 1:35.99; 3. Washington-Marion, 1:36.66; 4. North Vermilion 1:38.74.
4x400 – 1. Washington-Marion, 3:35.10; 2. Eunice, 3:35.37; 3. North Vermilion, 3:49.56; 4. Rayne, 4:12.92.
4x800 – 1. Washington-Marion, 9:15.56; 2. Eunice, 9:20.81; 3. Rayne, 10:08.36; 4. North Vermilion, 10:20.17.
FIELD EVENTS
LJ – 1. Ka’bran Sinegal, LAG, 21-7.5; 2. Nicholas Williams, LAG, 20-4; 3. Ethan Guidry, NV, 20-3; 4. Davin Moore, WM, 20-1.5.
SP – 1. Jamari Eaglin, Rayne, 44-5; 2. RJ Lemay, NV, 38-2; 3. Cortlen Mitchell, LAG, 36-4; 4. Kristos Guillory, NV, 32-7.
DIS – 1. Grant Richard, NV, 101-1; 2. Brennan Motty, NV, 96-3; 3. Ronald Alveris, WM, 92-4; 4. Jamari Eaglin, Rayne, 85-0.
TJ – 1. Markel Senegal, WM, 38-9; 2. Davin Moore, WM, 38-8; 3. Ethan Guidry, NV, 38-4; 4. Kennedy Castille, Rayne, 35-5.
JAV – 1. Rone Hebert, NV, 150-1; 2. Caleb Simien, Eunice, 116-1; 3. Noah Peter, Rayne, 109-5; 4. Evan LeBlanc, WM, 109-1.
HJ – 1. Kel’den Charles, Rayne, 5-8; 2. Kishaun Stevens, WM, 5-8; 3. Rontrell Broussard, NV, 5-4.
PV – 1. Koi Dubose, NV, 7-0.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. North Vermilion 138, 2. LaGrange 97, 3. Washington-Marion 73, 4. Eunice 34, 5. Rayne 27.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Jade Lewis, NV, 12.57; 2. Jalah Bordelon, LAG, 12.77; 3. Hali Sinegal, Rayne, 13.13; 4. Laila Royster, WM, 13.28.
200 – 1. Jade Lewis, NV, 26.88; 2. Hali Sinegal, Rayne, 27.42; 3. Jalah Bordelon, LAG, 27.78; 4. Laila Royster, WM, 28.08.
400 – 1. Jace Myers, NV, 1:04.49; 2. A’myah Myles, LAG, 1:06.34; 3. Makaylah Robinson, LAG, 1:07.41; 4. Blair Saltzman, NV, 1:08.59.
800 – 1. Ja’Marica Adams, LAG, 2:41.23; 2. Jace Myers, NV, 2:41.68; 3. Shantell Guillory, WM, 2:56.69; 4. Harmone Smith, WM, 3:00.31.
1600 – 1. Harmone Smith, WM, 6:50.92; 2. Alicia Powell, WM, 7:03.93; 3. Akashaa Hall, Eunice, 7:04.86; 4. Bailey Knowles, NV, 7:44.08.
3200 – 1. Fallyn Williams, WM, 15.52; 2. Lilly Denais, NV, 16:35.66; 3. Elektra Leday, WM, 19:13.07.
110H – 1. Jalah Bordelon, LAG, 18.48; 2. Mar’shaya Wolfe, WM, 18.76; 3. Gracie Wood, NV, 19.19; 4. Hannah Scroggins, NV, 19.93.
300H – 1. Jahnisha Campbell, NV, 49.45; 2. Jalah Bordelon, LAG, 50.03; 3. Madison Freeman, Eunice, 53.12; 4. Hannah Scroggins, NV, 54.19.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. LaGrange, 52.59; 2. North Vermilion, 53.89; 3. Washington-Marion, 54.61; 4. Rayne, 55.40.
4x200 – 1. LaGrange, 1:50.09; 2. North Vermilion, 1:52.29; 3. Washington-Marion, 1:53.85; 4. Rayne, 2:00.97.
4x400 – 1. North Vermilion, 4:24.93; 2. LaGrange, 4:27.23; 3. Eunice, 4:42.70; 4. Washington-Marion, 5:10.84.
4x800 – 1. Washington-Marion, 11:32.94; 2. LaGrange, 11:43.31; 3. North Vermilion, 12:30.60.
FIELD EVENTS
LJ – 1. Saige Freeman, Eunice, 19-1; 2. Jade Lewis, NV, 16-2; 3. Jahnisha Campbell, NV, 15-10; 4. Camille Arceneaux, Rayne, 15-9.
SP – 1. Johna Lewis, NV, 33-8; 2. Alicia Powell, WM, 28-3; 3. Nylah Pullard, LAG, 27-8; 4. Mariah Coleman, Rayne, 27-1.
DIS – 1. Johna Lewis, NV, 107-1; 2. Allison Freeman, Eunice, 101-8; 3. Cathryn Hanks, NV, 82-2; 4. Madison Freeman, Eunice, 67-4.
TJ – 1. Katelynn Wilson, LAG, 32-2; 2. Lakendra Baudoin, NV, 31-5; 3. Camille Arceneaux, Rayne, 30-8; 4. Brilye Reed, Eunice, 29-11.
JAV – 1. Le’Aisa Brown, NV, 123-1; 2. Abigail Lopez, NV, 98-4; 3. Allison Freeman, Eunice, 98-3; 4. Sharice Hughes, LAG, 72-5.
HJ – 1. McKenzie Shaw, LAG, 5-0; 2. Jahnisha Campbell, NW, 4-10; 3. Shantell Guillory, WM, 4-10; 4. Miah Alexis, LAG, 4-8.
District 8-1A
GIRLS RESULTS
TEAM SCORING
1. Highland Baptist 169.5, 2. Vermilion Catholic 146, 3. Covenant Christian 85.5, 4. Central Catholic 69, 5. Hanson 29, 6. Centerville 14.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – Brianna Sensley, Highland, 13.20; 2. Lanie Broussard, VC, 13.31; 3. Mallory Dupre, Covenant; 4. Grace Hebert, VC, 13.91.
200 – 1. Lanie Broussard, VC, 28.20; 2. Brianna Sensley, Highland, 28.52; 3. Mallory Dupre, Covenant, 30.29; 4. Johnsie Bowie, Centerville, 30.79.
400 – 1. Lanie Broussard, VC, 1:03.87; 2. Madison Champagne, Highland, 1:05.94; 3. Mallory Dupre, Covenant, 1:09.93; 4. Madelyn Compton, Hanson, 1:10.64.
800 – 1. Ache’ Anderson, Covenant, 2:40.47; 2. Meghan Guarino, VC, 2:47.92; 3. Mayzee Sanchez, Highland, 2:56.78; 4. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 3:08.13.
1600 – 1. Ache’ Anderson, Covenant, 6:12.64; 2. Madi St. Blanc, Hanson, 6:20.66; 3. Emma Blissett, Highland, 6:32.25; 4. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 6:43.36.
3200 – 1. Ache’ Anderson, Covenant, 13:52.27; 2. Lillian Nicholson, Highland, 14:01.87; 3. Emma Blissett, Highland, 14:24.05; 4. Maddie Meaux, VC, 17:51.82
100H – 1. Emily Davis, Covenant, 16.08; 2. Ava Claire Calais, CCMC, 16.59; 3. Kinley Dartez, VC, 18.49; 4. Madison Champagne, Highland, 19.29.
300H – 1. Ava Claire Calais, CCMC, 50.35; 2. Emily Davis, Covenant, 52.68; 3. Dusti Abshire, Highland, 55.46; 4. Faith Breaux, Highland, 56.27.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Vermilion Catholic (Kayla Broussard, Anna Claire Mollere, Lauren Doucet, Grace Hebert), 56.63; 2. Highland Baptist, 57.66.
4x200 – 1. Highland Baptist (Champagne, Sanchez, M’Kiyiah OIivier, Anna Perello), 2:01.75; 2. Vermilion Catholic, 2:03.30; 3. Central Catholic, 2:05.45.
4x400 – 1. Highland Baptist (Sanchez, Abshire, Maegan Champagne, Madison Champagne), 4:42.17; 2. Vermilion Catholic, 5:09.72.
FIELD EVENTS
DIS – 1. Marin Barras, Highland, 124-06; 2. Addison Grizzaffi, CCMC, 84-10; 2. Celia Alfred, CCMC, 68-04; 4. Zoey Melancon, VC, 66-08.
HJ – 1. Lanie Broussard, VC, 4-10; 2. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 4-8; 3. Emily Davis, Covenant, 4-8; 4. Anna Jones, VC, 4-6.
JAV – 1. Marin Barras, Highland, 112-06; 2. Anna Kate Hagle, VC, 92-06; 3. Camille Turner, Highland, 92-05; 4. Kinsley Sellers, VC, 87-04.
LJ – 1. Brianna Sensley, Highland, 16-04; 2. Lucy Hamer, CCMC, 14-9.75; 3. Angel Armstrong, Centerville, 14-7.75; 4. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 14-07.5.
PV – 1. Caroline Hunt, VC, 6-6; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 6-6; 3. Rachel Fontenot, VC, 6-0.
SP – 1. Marin Barras, Highland, 41-10; 2. Remi Trahan, VC, 28-1.5; 3. Bri’Yannah Johnson, CCMC, 27-10; 4. Celia Alfred, CCMC, 26-4.
TJ – 1. Emily Davis, Covenant, 33-06.5; 2. Brianna Sensley, Highland, 32-05; 3. Lucy Hamer, CCMC, 31-4.25; 4. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 30-09.75.
Outstanding Track – Ache’ Anderson, Covenant.
Outstanding Field – Marin Barras, Highland Baptist
Overall – Lanie Broussard, Vermilion Catholic
BOYS RESULTS
TEAM SCORING
1. Highland Baptist 151, 2. Vermilion Catholic 87, 3. Hanson 80, 4. Centerville 59, 5. Central Catholic 48, 6. Covenant Christian 46.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Tyler Gunner, Centerville, 11.27; 2. Mikey Bazar, VC, 11.43; 3. Ethan LeBlanc, Hanson, 11.66; 4. Malachi Ayo, Covenant, 11.85.
200 – 1. Tyler Gunner, Centerville, 23.38; 2. Mikey Bazar, VC, 23.53; 3. Saul Dartez, VC, 24.17; 4. Dillon Mitchell, Centerville, 25.12.
400 – 1. Jarworski Joseph, Highland, 51.58; 2. Matthew Elrod, Highland, 55.03; 3. Brock Touchet, 56.98; 4. Ethan LeBlanc, Hanson, 58.77.
800 – 1. Neil Mason, Highland, 2:12.03; 2. Johnny Clark, Highland, 2:20.87; 3. Tyrek Colbert, Centerville, 2:25.30; 4. Dominic Case, CCMC, 2:29.05.
1600 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 5:01.87; 2. Johnny Clark, Highland, 5:34.09; 3. Christian Giambrone, Covenant, 5:50.98; 4. Lucas Pickens, CCMC, 6:03.72.
3200 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 10:55.45; 2. Neil Mason, Highland, 11:45.29; 3. Christian Giambrone, Covenant, 13:06.40; 4. Lucas Pickens, CCMC, 13:16.12.
110H – 1. Jarworski Joseph, Highland, 17.48; 2. Dallas Halligna, Hanson, 21.63.
300H – 1. Dallas Halligan, Hanson, 47.83; 2. Jarworksi Joseph, Highland, 48.85; 3. Aidan Reed, VC, 50.20; 4. Drake Rock, CCMC, 54.88.
RELAYS
4x100 - Vermilion Catholic (Bazar, Josh Sagrera, JP Summers, Zachary Broussard), 45.31; 2. Covenant Christian, 47.62; 3. Hanson, 50.43.
4x200 – 1. Vermilion Catholic (Zachary Broussard, Josh Sagrera, JP Summers, Saul Dartez), 1:35.95; 2. Highland Baptist, 1:39.12; 3. Hanson, 1:40.67.
4x400 – 1. Highland Baptist (Weston Bradley, Elrod, Derrick Wright, Joseph), 3:48.25; 2. Vermilion Catholic, 4:16.60; 3. Central Catholic, 5:07.73.
FIELD EVENTS
DIS – 1. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 128-04; 2. Chad Zenon, VC, 127-10; 3. Ryan Kirkpatrick, VC, 114-10; 4. Nicholas McGee, Highland, 105.07.
HJ – 1. Drake Rock, CCMC, 4-5.
JAV – 1. Caiden Meyers, Covenant, 147-9; 2 Reid Lovell, Hanson, 128-3; 3. Blake Miller, Hanson, 125-7; 4. Daylon Dubois, VC, 119-03.
LJ – 1. Myles Liggans, Highland, 20-9.75; 2. Ethan LeBlanc, Hanson, 19-03.5; 3. Caiden Meyers, Covenant, 19-01; 4. Kylyn Jones, Highland, 18-09.5.
PV – 1. John Uze, Hanson, 9-3; 2. Eric Bourque, VC, 9-0.
SP – 1. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 44-03; 2. Nicholas McGee, Highland, 42-7.5; 3. Jaymin LeBlanc, Hanson, 40-06; 4. Drake Turner, Highland, 40-2.5.
TJ – 1. Drake Rock, CCMC, 34-0-5.; 2. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 30-3.5.
Outstanding Field – Drake Rock, Central Catholic
Outstanding Track – Jarworski Joseph, Highland Baptist
Overall – Jarworksi Joseph, Highland Baptist