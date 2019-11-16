KENNER — The Lafayette Christian volleyball team’s best season in program history came to a bitter end Saturday in the Division IV final at the Pontchartrain Center.
Third-seeded Pope John Paul II beat the top-seeded Knights in four sets (25-27, 25-20, 25-12, 25-18), using a dominant performance in the third set to take hold of the match. The victory marks the Jaguars’ fifth state title in six years, having been ousted in the semifinals last year. PJP II has never lost in the finals.
Conversely, LCA was making its first appearance in a state championship game in their third trip to the state tournament under fourth-year coach Bryan Barrett. After reaching the Division V semifinals last year for the first time in program history, the Knights moved up in class with a deep, talented and experienced roster. LCA started the season 27-0, including beating the Jaguars in two sets during the Vandebilt Catholic tournament last month, and finishes the year 34-5.
“It’s been an honor to be with these guys,” Barrett said. “It’s not one person, two people or three people. We work really hard during the summer for workouts, and these girls play in the offseason. The football coaches, the softball coaches, everybody at school kind of chips in. It’s been a good ride.
“The season is a win. Even though we lost that game, we had a great season.”
Barrett said PJP II (32-7) played with a different kind of intensity Saturday than what he saw in October.
“They were fired up today,” Barrett said of the Jaguars. “You could tell. I don’t know if it was going into Game 2 or Danny gave them a bunch of B12 this morning. I don’t know what happened, but they were fired up today. They played excellent defense.
“We just had a hard time executing. We had a game plan. I just don’t feel like we executed it very well. But I’m not going to sit here and say they won because we played poorly because they played really well.”
LCA rallied from an early deficit in the first set and outmuscled the Jaguars late, clinching the game with a kill by Kiera Washington and a block by Kaitlyn Washington. Knotted at 15 in the second set, PJP II closed with a 10-5 run to even the match.
“I feel like at certain parts of the game we weren’t playing together like we did in Kenner when we first played them,” said Kiera Washington, a senior outside hitter who recorded 13 kills and three aces. “I feel like we were just frustrated at each other and not playing as a family. We did have a game plan, like coach said, and we just didn’t execute it.”
But the championship game got away from LCA in the third set. The Jaguars built an 18-6 lead and won by 13.
“I can’t knock Pope because Pope does what Pope does,” Barrett said. “But there were some kids on our side that just didn’t have a great game. As a coach, I always tell the kids, ‘I’m not going to sit there and watch bad ball.’ I’ve got a deep bench, so I’m trying to plug a hole and try to keep it moving down.
“You never know in those situations. You make a plug-and-play right there, and you can turn it around three or four points down. So I went through some subs. Should I have done it? I don’t know. We were struggling. You try to put a patch on it. That’s all you can do as a coach. I don’t do anything else but call timeouts.”
Senior outside hitter Kourie Calloway was simply trying to settle her teammates down as the deficit grew.
“I just feel like at that point in the game, everybody on the court is scrambling,” Calloway said. “It’s hard to get everybody back into their right mind — back into a settled position to execute and do what we do best as a team, together. So I think it was a matter of trying to pull the team together to play as one than trying to put a ball down and move on to the next point.
Like Barrett, Calloway could appreciate the journey, having been a part of three LCA teams that reached the state tournament.
“I’ve been playing varsity since freshman year, and to be a freshman on varsity is kind of intimidating,” said Calloway, who tallied 18 kills against the Jaguars. “Having it be our first time actually making it here is a great experience, getting to see how everything works and how things go. It just makes me want to fight more and more for it every year.”