BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Schedule
3-5A – Acadiana at Barbe, Sam Houston at Comeaux, Lafayette High at Sulphur, New Iberia at LaGrange.
4-4A – Carencro at Teurlings, Rayne at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Northside.
5-4A – Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Livonia, Cecilia at Beau Chene.
5-3A – Pine Prairie at Crowley, Eunice at Iota, Port Barre at Church Point, Northwest at Mamou.
8-3A – Abbeville at Patterson, Berwick at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at Erath, ESA at North Vermilion.
6-2A – Lake Arthur at Welsh.
7-2A – Catholic-NI at Franklin (Thursday), Loreauville at Delcambre (Thursday); West St. Mary at Ascension (Thursday).
5-1A – North Central at JS Clark; Westminster at Ascension Catholic.
7-1A – Country Day at LCA, CCMC at Vermilion Catholic, Gueydan at Westminster, Hackberry at Highland Baptist, Hanson at Centerville.
6-B – ESA at North Vermilion (Thursday); ESA at St. John, Northside Christian at Midland, North Central at JS Clark, Hicks at Hathaway.
Tuesday’s Results
3-5A – LaGrange 93, Acadiana 82; Lafayette High 45, Barbe 40; Comeaux 59, Sulphur 49; New Iberia 79, Sam Houston 45.
4-4A – St. Thomas More 56, Carencro 41; Northside 62, Teurlings 28; Westgate 88, Rayne 64.
5-4A – Breaux Bridge 51, Opelousas 34; Beau Chene 65, St. Martinville 52; Livonia 57, Cecilia 48.
5-3A – Crowley 54, Port Barre 46; Mamou 59, Church Point 56; Northwest 57, Eunice 52; Pine Prairie 70, Iota 61.
8-3A – Abbeville 80, Erath 47; North Vermilion 60, Berwick 40; David Thibodaux 60, Kaplan 46.
6-2A – Lake Arthur 63, Elizabeth 49; Teurlings 60, Notre Dame 53.
7-2A – Catholic-NI 48, Ascension 34; Jeanerette 64, Delcambre 59; West St. Mary 67, Loreauville 16.
5-1A – Opelousas Catholic 60, Episcopal 47; Northside Christian 63, Sacred Heart-VP 49.
7-1A – Centerville 74, CCMC 67; Oakdale 69, Gueydan 62; Vermilion Catholic 69, Highland Baptist 30.
BBHS 51, Opelousas 34
BREAUX BRIDGE (51) Deandre Hypolite 9, Trevonte Sylvester 2, Dalton Alexander 2, Dartravien Girod 7, Seth Alexander 23, Kavion Martin 6, Kyser Patt 2. Totals: 10 (3) 22-29.
OPELOUSAS (34) Jayvion Fisher 6, J. McGee 5, Markalyn Hicks 5, Keenan Lamb 3, J. Edwards 4, Kenny Frazier 5, J. Davis 1, J. Savoy 1, K. Williams 1, Q. Leday 4. Totals: 6 (6) 8-19.
BBHS 9 6 20 16 - 51
Opelousas 10 5 11 8 – 34
3-pointers – BBHS: S. Alexander 2, Girod 1; OPEL: Fisher 2, McGee 2, Lamb 1, Frazier 1. Total Fouls: OPEL 23, BBHS 19. Fouled Out: Fisher, Hicks, Martin. Technicals: Fisher, Hicks.
Teurlings 60, Notre Dame 53
TEURLINGS (60) Christian Mouton 17, Paul Broussard 8, Caleb Thomas 6, Bryce Girard 11, Noah Fontenot 9, Ethan Balfa 9. Totals: 22 (2) 18-20.
NOTRE DAME (53) Thomas Bellard 5, Jacob Dore 18, Kaizer Lamm 6, John William Lamm 16, Matt Bernard 3, Tylon Turner 5. Totals: 13 (5) 7-12.
Teurlings 13 11 11 10 15 - 60
3-pointers – TC: Mouton 2; ND: Turner 1, Bernard 1, JW Lamm 2, K. Lamm 1. Total Fouls: TC 16, ND 21. Fouled Out: Broussard, Bellard, K. Lamm.