For the fourth time this decade, Vermilion Catholic will enter the Division IV playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
It’s a distinction not lost on VC second-year coach Kevin Fouquier despite the program’s usual success on the gridiron. Fouquier served as the Screamin’ Eagles’ defensive coordinator in two of the previous three seasons when they earned the No. 1 seed — 2013 under Russell Kuhns and 2016 under Brady Thomas.
VC, which has reached the Division IV semifinals the past two years, will host No. 16 Ascension Christian in the first round.
“It’s a great accomplishment for these kids, showing their hard work and effort,” said Fouquier, who spent the majority of his coaching career in the college ranks, including as UL’s defensive coordinator for four seasons under Rickey Bustle. “Playing a tough, especially non-district, schedule, it’s a tribute to the kids.”
Considering Fouquier’s defensive background, it makes sense that VC (9-1) is stingy on that side of the ball. The Eagles haven’t given up more than 22 points since a 33-21 loss to Opelousas Catholic, which is the No. 2 seed, in Week 2. During District 7-1A play, no opponent has scored more than 13 points.
That defense should be tested during the Division IV playoffs, a bracket that features several quality quarterbacks. The Eagles boast one of the bracket’s most prolific passers in junior Drew Lege, who has thrown 2,326 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 68.6% of his passes.
Lege suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Friday’s 29-0 win against Central Catholic, a game that secured the league title for VC. Fouquier isn’t sure if Lege, who was replaced by free safety Andrew Marceaux during the Central Catholic game, will be available for the first-round matchup against the Lions (3-7).
“It’s wait and see,” Fouquier said. “It will most probably be a game-time decision.”
A quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 Metairie Park Country Day and Tulane quarterback commitment Justin Ibieta is possible. The Cajuns (4-4) will play No. 9 Central Catholic in the first round. No. 4 Calvary Baptist is also on VC’s side of the bracket.
The Cavaliers feature senior quarterback Cade Hart, who has thrown for 2,406 and 33 touchdowns while completing 72.8% of his passes. Hart has no interceptions.
“Like I’ve been saying, once you get to the quarterfinals and semifinals and finals, anybody can win it,” Fouquier said. “You’ve got really good quality football teams all the way down the bracket in the quarterfinals. … It’s going to be a challenge.”
Vikings not looking ahead
For the first time since 2014, Opelousas Catholic eclipsed the seven-win threshold, posting a 9-1 record to earn the No. 2 seed in the Division IV playoffs.
It’s the Vikings best mark since they went 9-1 in 2014 under Dane Charpentier, and OC will enter the postseason with their highest seed since that season. The Vikings were the No. 4 seed in Division III that year.
“It’s a good deal for us,” said OC coach Thomas David. “It’s a starting point. Doesn’t guarantee anything. Gets you at home, and that’s about it.”
OC has improved in each of the four years David has been in charge. During his first year in 2016, the Vikings entered the playoffs as the No. 11 seed and lost in the first round. In 2017, as the No. 7 seed, they hosted the first-round game but fell to St. Mary’s. Last year, OC earned the No. 5 seed and beat Covenant Christian in the first round before eventual-champion Lafayette Christian eliminated them.
And now the Vikings have their most favorable draw yet, hosting No. 15 Hamilton Christian in the first round. David credits his players for the growth of the program under his direction.
“We’ve had some good athletes,” David said. “You can talk about program, but if you’re going to be successful, you’ve got to have guys who can make plays. We’ve been fortunate to have some guys this year that, as a group, we have played well together and have a good understanding of what we’re trying to get accomplished on both sides of the ball.
“In that regard, we have progressed. The longer they’re in something, the better they understand what you’re trying to get done. But we’ve got some guys that can do some things when the ball gets to them too.”
The Warriors (5-4) finished fifth in the eight-team District 4-1A.
“Got a lot of athletes,” David said of Hamilton Christian. “Got a lot of good athletes on the field. They’ve got guys that can make a play on both sides of the ball.”
If OC can get through the Warriors, it could run into district rival Catholic-Pointe Coupee, which handed the Vikings their only loss this season. OC was penalized nine times for 95 yards and turned the ball over six times in a 44-10 loss that decided the District 5-1A championship.
But David won’t entertain that possible rematch yet.
“We got to worry about this week,” David said. “Can’t worry about anything beyond that. All your guaranteed is this week. Got to take care of your business if you want a next week. So we’re not even worried about that at this point.”
Tough road for Blue Gators
Ascension Episcopal accomplished one of the top goals for any high school football team — hosting a first-round playoff game as the No. 8 seed in Division III — but the Blue Gators (8-2) still have their work cut out for them.
“It’s always nice to play at home one more time,” said Blue Gators coach Matt Desormeaux, “so we’re pleased that our guys handled business throughout the year to secure one of those top-eight spots.”
Even if it gets through No. 9 Holy Savior Menard in the first round, AES would travel to top-seeded Lafayette Christian, which earned a first-round bye . The Knights have wins against heavyweights like reigning champion Notre Dame (No. 2 in Division III) Westgate and Evangel, and their only loss came against Acadiana (No. 1 in Class 5A).
For a bracket that features only 11 teams, it’s loaded with elite programs. St. Charles Catholic, a semifinalist in Division II a year ago, is the No. 3 seed. Isidore Newman, with standout freshman quarterback Arch Manning, is the No. 4. No. 7 Catholic-New Iberia, a two-time finalist, is also lurking.
“If you look at the combined power ratings, eight of the top-10 teams are from the select side,” Desormeaux said. “So out of those 11 teams, it’s tough. It’s all really good teams and, like I said, really well-coached teams. So it’s not like you can go out there and hopefully get by with maybe X’s and O’s (because) all of those guys are really good coaches. So you have to go out there and execute and play really well just to have a chance to win.”
Menard (6-4) won’t be a cakewalk for the Blue Gators, either.
“They’re big and physical,” Desormeaux said. “It will be a tough game. Like I said, pretty much every team in our division is really good. Us, the eight seed, versus them the nine seed, it’s pretty much the same type of caliber team. So for us to have a chance to win, we’ll have to execute really well, take care of the ball and hopefully get some turnovers here and there because they’re a good ballclub.”