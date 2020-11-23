Despite a series of schedule changes and quarterback injuries this season, the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are geared up for the playoffs.
The Blue Gators finished the regular season a perfect 6-0 and capped things with a 50-0 victory over Jeanerette Friday in which they saw senior quarterback Cole Simon return to the field.
The Blue Gators now turn their attention to the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in Division III and will look to keep their winning streak intact Friday against No. 11 Northlake Christian.
“They (Northlake Christian) are a pretty good team,” Blue Gators coach Matt Desormeaux said. “I feel like we can score some points on them, but we’ll have to play a clean, crisp game. They can get their yards and score here and there, so we’ll have to execute on defense and get some turnovers to give our offense an opportunity to get some points on the board.”
With Simon’s return, the Blue Gators are healthy and appear to be playing their best football at the right time.
“He (Simon) was a little shaky at first,” Desormeaux said. “Once he settled down, he made good decisions and threw really well. Defensively we’ve gotten better every week and have gotten going offensively. We’re playing our best ball right now, which is what you want to see.”
If the Blue Gators win, they would meet No. 3 Notre Dame in the state quarterfinals.
Cecilia ready for challenge
Not many thought of the Cecilia Bulldogs as a threat in Class 4A before the season, but they’ve played like a contender so far as evidenced by their 7-1 record.
The Bulldogs are the No. 11 seed in a loaded 4A bracket and will take on No. 22 Landry-Walker Friday in the first round.
“I like the matchup, especially since we’re at home,” Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. “They (Landry-Walker) have some scary people, but that’s true for almost any team this time of year. I feel like we match up well with them on both sides of the line. We’re just excited to get it going. They’re good on defense and have some scary people on offense, but our kids are ready for the challenge.”
The Bulldogs have excelled on offense, defense and especially special teams this season. Skains is confident that his guys will keep up their high level of play.
“The kids have done a good job putting all three phases together,” Skains said. “They bought into it and have had a lot of success. This group is hungry and excited to see how they matchup against better teams. We’re excited to get a New Orleans school and will hopefully have more to come after this week. The kids are ready for the challenge.”
The winner of this game will meet the Warren Easton-Breaux Bridge winner in the regional round.
Church Point at full strength
While the Church Point Bears are a perfect 5-0 this season, they haven’t played a game two of the past three weeks.
Despite the recent downtime, the No. 4-seeded Bears are prepared for the Class 3A playoffs this week and will take on No. 29 Mansfield, which appears tougher than their seed indicates.
“We’ve only played once in the past three weeks, so we haven’t been able to find a rhythm,” Bears coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “They (Mansfield) are very athletic and very big on the offensive and defensive lines, so it’ll be important to stay focused, have a good week of practice and put it all together since it’s do or die time.”
The key for the Bears will be getting the running game going, which has been their strength this season, and Arceneaux is confident in his guys now that they’re fully healthy.
“They (Mansfield) haven’t seen many running teams this year,” Arceneaux said. “They’re used to facing spread teams, so we’re going to find out how physical they want to be right out the gate Friday night. We’ve had a chance to get our kids back who have been out. We’re hoping to have all starters back, which is a positive, so hopefully we can get ourselves motivated to advance.”
The winner will meet the Carroll-Brusly winner in the state regional round.