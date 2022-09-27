Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated.
The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
Wiggins, who has rushed for a total of 606 yards and seven TDs on 59 carries, is in his first year in the backfield after serving as a slot receiver in the past.
"After the scrimmage and jamboree, we taught him how to find the hole," Panthers coach Artie Liuzza said of Wiggins. "He started clicking after that. He has good vision at the second level."
It also helps to run behind possibly the largest offensive line in school history. Center Caleb Romero (5-10, 210, Sr.) guards Zeb Falgout (6-0, 215, Sr.) and Avery Dejean (6-1, 200, Sr.) and tackle Chad Olivier (6-3, 280, Sr.) are all returning starters, and they're joined by senior tackle Aaron Olivier (6-1, 270).
"The big boys have played a big part," Liuzza said of his offensive line, which is anchored by four-year starter Chad Olivier. "They call him 'Monster the Grouch' because he always has a scowl on his face.
"It's a good group. Three of them are three-year starters. They've been playing together a long time."
Abbeville still climbing
The Abbeville football program continues to trend upward under coach Roderick Moy, who took the Wildcats to the quarterfinals for the first time in 20 years last season.
It was no fluke.
The Wildcats, 3-1 with only a one-point loss to Central Catholic on their resume, have collected wins over Class 4A opponents each of the past two weeks with 0-5 West St. Mary up next at home.
"We're on track," said Moy, whose team holds the No. 3 power rating in Division III. "Defense is the strength of our football team. We've been hanging our hats on our defense the last couple of years, and we're playing well."
The Abbeville defense, under the direction of new coordinator Stephen "Tank" Lotief, have allowed 52 points this year with 36 of those scored by Central Catholic in Week 3.
"It starts in the secondary with (cornerbacks) Chad Nolan and Tyler Cherry," Moy said. "Most people haven't been able to block (end) Te'zarron Stewart (6-3, 225, Jr.). Our free safety, Broderic Fletcher, gets everybody lined up correctly."
On offense, powerful tailback Jaysen Shelvin has been unstoppable with 322 yards on 24 rushes and five touchdowns. In last week's 41-2 rout of Beau Chene, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior rushed for 157 yards and two TDs on only four attempts.
"He's special,' Moy said of Shelvin. "We took him from the quarterback position to give him the opportunity to get more touches. He's a load who is hard to bring down."
Breaux Bridge, in its first year under coach Zach Lochard, evened its record at 2-2 last week by downing Ascension Episcopal 28-21.
Mason Demouchet, a versatile junior who plays running back and receiver, caught four passes for 155 yards with two touchdowns in the Tigers' win.
"He had a really exciting day," Lochard said of Demouchet, who caught a 92-yard TD pass from quarterback Kelby Hypolite and also grabbed a two-point reception.
"We had a lot of guys do a really good job. It was a great team win. The kids prepared hard all week and executed well. I'm proud of their effort and the passion we showed."
BBHS looks for big upset
Breaux Bridge will try to hand Teurlings Catholic its first loss when the Tigers visit the 4-0 Rebels this week.
"We're excited for the challenge," Lochard said. "It's a rivalry game for us. They are really talented. Our number one objective is to play great defense, so we're excited about the matchup."
The Rebels are led by junior quarterback Preston Welch, who leads the area in passing (46-of-83, 903 yards, 12 TDs, one interception), and senior receiver Kentrell Prejean.
Over half of Prejean's catches have gone for touchdowns, and the speedy wideout is leading the area in receiving and averaging 32.4 yards per catch.
Hayden Vice (12-241, 2 TDs) caught a 99-yard touchdown pass in the Rebels' 38-14 win over Notre Dame last week.
Hypolite has rushed for 301 yards on 58 carries with two TDs and passed for 240 yards and two TDs for Breaux Bridge.