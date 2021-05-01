SULPHUR -- Mission accomplished.
There was a lot to be said for the Notre Dame Lady Pios in the batter’s box all season.
People expect the excellence when your lineup is expected to crank the ball out of the park at the pace Notre Dame has all season. Heading into Saturday, the Lady Pios had hit 95 home runs as a team, a national record.
There were no long balls Saturday afternoon. However, it didn’t matter in Notre Dame’s 15-0, four-inning defeat of No. 3-seed Holy Savior Menard in the Division III state championship game.
The Lady Pios started with a bang and didn’t let up. Notre Dame (28-5) plated three in the first, six in the second and didn’t look back.
“This is what we set out to do,” Notre Dame coach Dale Serie said. “From the beginning of the season, we wanted to touch home plate more than our opponents did.
“We prepared for this game mentally. After Thursday, I liked out chances. I thought we’d do well off of their pitcher and I thought we’d start fast and stay fast.”
There were plenty of fireworks, with Notre Dame (28-5) cranking out six extra-base hits, led by Most Outstanding Player Corine Poncho’s 3-for-3, three RBI performance at the dish.
For good measure, two of those hits were doubles with the Lady Pios never sweating it.
“I was nervous all day,” Poncho said. “Before I stepped in the box, I took deep breaths and took big cuts knowing I was going to hit the ball. I was prepared.”
For good measure, the Lady Pios played error-free softball.
“Our defense played lights out. We work really hard on defense because we struggled with it last year,” Serie said. “We weren’t sure what we had in the circle (to begin the year), so we just wanted to make sure we were (consistent) there.”
Maci Bergeron was solid in the circle for the Lady Pios, giving up only four hits in her effort.
“She wanted the ball,” Serie said. “I was proud of her for bowing her neck out and wanting the ball in this situation.”