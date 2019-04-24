List of Louisiana players who could hear their name called in the NFL Draft or will likely sign as undrafted free agents.
Ed Alexander, LSU, NT (St. Thomas Aquinas)
Terrence Alexander, LSU, CB, (John Curtis)
John Battle, LSU, S
Nick Brossette, LSU, RB, (U-High)
Garrett Brumfield, LSU, OL (U-High)
Isaiah Buggs, Alabama, DL, (Ruston)
Hunter Dale, Washington State, S, (John Curtis)
David Ducre, LSU, FB/TE (Lakeshore)
Terren Encalade. Tulane, WR (Belle Chasse)
Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech, DE, (West Feliciana)
Jazz Ferguson, Northwestern State, (West Feliciana)
Cody Ford, Oklahoma, OT, (Pineville)
Damion Jeanpierre, Nicholls State, WR (Rummel)
Tyron Johnson, Oklahoma State, WR, (Warren Easton)
Charles Jones, Tulane, TE (St. Augustine)
Donnie Lewis, Tulane, CB, (BR-Central)
Foster Moreau, LSU, TE, (Jesuit)
Stanley Morgan, Nebraska, WR, (St. Augustine)
Ronald Ollie, Nicholls State, DL
Ed Paris, LSU, S
Deshawn Capers-Smith, Texas A&M, CB (Warren Easton)
Irv Smith Jr., Alabama, TE, (Brother Martin)
Rod Teamer, Tulane, DB (Brother Martin)
Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame, DL, (Evangel Christian)
Cole Tracy, LSU, K
Teddy Veal, Louisiana Tech, WR, (Belle Chasse)
Jacory Washington, LSU, TE
Devin White, LSU, LB, (North Webster)
Greedy Williams, LSU, CB, (Calvary Baptist)
Gerald Willis, Miami, DT, (Edna Karr)
Donovan Wilson, Texas A&M, DB, (Shreveport-Woodlawn)