St. Martinville quarterback Tanner Harrison has been electric against District 6-3A opponents with 698 total yards and 12 TDs in wins over Abbeville, Kaplan and Erath.
In the past two weeks, the senior has rushed for 242 yards on eight carries with five TDs while taking limited snaps in blowout wins against Kaplan (44-12) and Erath (59-29).
"We took him out before halftime in those two games," St. Martinvillle coach Vincent DeRouen said. "We want to keep him healthy because he runs the ball a lot."
Harrison was equally effective through the air the past two weeks, completing 5 of 6 passes for 112 yards and three TDs against Kaplan while going 4 of 5 for 147 and three TDs against Erath.
"Everything was going right early against Erath," said DeRouen, whose Tigers scored 53 points in the first half. "The line did an outstanding job. That's where it started from. I think the first two times Tanner touched the ball, he took it to the house. He's explosive and has another gear that a lot of people don't realize."
Sophomore running back Steven Blanco has rushed for 684 yards and 12 touchdowns, and receivers Cullen Charles (3-115, 2 TDs) and Harvey Broussard (4-128, 2 TDs) have come on strong in the past two weeks for St. Martinville, which hosts Teurlings Catholic (5-3) Friday.
"When you look at Teurlings on film, they don't look like a team that has just lost three games," DeRouen said. "They've played some outstanding teams and could have won every game.
"Last time we played them (59-19 loss in 2020), we didn't play assignment football, and they took advantage of that. We're going to try and hone in on that."
Rebels' Brinkman emerging
Teurlings Catholic has one of the area's most productive offenses with a creative play caller in coach Dane Charpentier.
Quarterback Preston Welch (1,829 yards, 14 TDs) leads the area in passing, while Kentrell Prejean (43-801, 4 TDs) is among the top receivers.
Although Tanner Brinkman hasn't grabbed as many headlines as Welch and Prejean, the junior has been solid carrying the football.
"He's our bell cow running back," Charpentier said of Brinkman, who has carried 132 times for 790 yards and nine TDs. "He's done a good job after contact with breaking tackles."
Brinkman has topped the 100-yard rushing mark in four games with a season-high 145 yards on 19 carries with a TD in a 36-15 Week 2 win at Comeaux.
"Tanner has had one or two explosive runs in almost every game," Charpentier said. "It's special that he is able to score from 70 to 80 yards away against great competition. That's something you don't get every day."
The Rebels (5-3) look to snap a three-game losing streak Friday in a non-district game at St. Martinville (6-2).
"I told the kids that we have a good football team," Charpentier said. "We didn't have any games where we were flat. We turned the ball over a lopsided amount of times. We just need a couple of plays where the ball bounces our way."
BBHS hitting stride
It's been an up and down first season at Breaux Bridge for coach Tank Lotief.
After handling New Iberia 28-6 in Week 1, the Tigers endured COVID-19 forfeit losses to Catholic-New Iberia and St. Martinville, followed by setbacks against Vandebilt Catholic, Teurlings Catholic and Cecilai.
Breaux Bridge bounced back, however, with impressive wins over Peabody (66-32) and Beau Chene (40-0) that were fueled by the running of Jamal Sylvester (20-169, TD), Mason Demouchet (10-142, 3 TDs), Christian Matthews (19-128, 3 TDs) and Landon Roberts (18-95, 3 TDs).
Last week, quarterback Kelby Hypolite was 5 of 6 passing for 121 yards with Caleb Goodie (3-89, TD) leading the receiving corps.
"The kids are starting to believe a little more," Lotief said. "We just have to keep on rolling and minimize our mistakes. We also have to keep playing football and trusting each other. Don't quit. I thought we quit a little bit against Cecilia."
Beau Chene quarterback Jhykai Sharp, who ranks eighth among area passers with 1,187 yards, was limited to 27 yards by the Breaux Bridge defense.
"We left him on the sideline,' Lotief said, referring to his offense's ability to control the clock. "When he was in there, we got after them. We stopped the run, threw blitzes at him, and put him under duress with some pressure."
Breaux Bridge (3-5, 1-1 District 6-4A), which currently sits at No. 33 in the power ratings, can improve its playoff standing Friday at Opelousas (3-5, 1-1).