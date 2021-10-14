When Acadiana High lost two of its first three games this season, the Wreckin' Rams didn't panic.
They went back to work, and now the reigning Class 5A state champions are surging in District 3-5A with a road game at New Iberia (0-6, 0-3) Friday.
"I think we're executing better on offense and playing pretty good defense," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "We have to continue that because we still have a little ways to go."
The Rams (4-2, 3-0) have averaged 48,6 points per game in wins over Sulphur, Southside and Comeaux. In last week's 66-27 win at Comeaux, Acadiana rushed for 372 yards and eight touchdowns.
"I think the biggest thing was getting our kids focused on the things they need to do," McCullough said. "Early on, we didn't prepare well enough. We're not going to win just because we did in the past, and I think this group understands that they have to keep getting better."
Ayden Trahan, a first-year starter at quarterback, is showing steady improvement, and senior running backs Keven Williams (94-573, 7 TDs) and Omiri Wiggins (78-460, 5 TDs) are averaging 8.57 yards per carry in district games.
"I think Ayden has progressed tremendously," McCullough said. "He's doing a really good job running the offense. He's also throwing the ball well. The running backs have done well, and we have a few younger backs that have improved a bunch in Cameron Monette, Ezekiel Hypolite and Russell Babineaux."
Blue Gators challenged
Ascension Episcopal steps out of District 7-2A this week to host Class 1A power Southern Lab, which defeated the Blue Gators in the 2016 Division IV state championship.
The No. 3 Kittens defeated the No. 1 Blue Gators 36-19 in that game, although Ascension was later awarded the title when the LHSAA penalized Southern Lab for recruiting violations.
Led by four-year starting quarterback Angelo Izzard Jr. and receiver Herman Brister, the Kittens are 3-2 with close losses to Madison Prep (20-16) and Dunham (26-20).
"Southern Lab is big and athletic," Ascension coach Matt Desormeaux said. "They have guys all over the place that can run. They're big up front and are a good team all the way around."
The Blue Gators' defense, anchored by tackle Maxie Baudoin and linebacker Hayden Cormier, has allowed only seven points in the last four weeks with three shutouts.
"We can't let them get into space or it's going to be a long night," Desormeaux said.
Ascension junior quarterback Cade Dardar is fourth among area passers with 1,336 yards and 16 TDs and 0 interceptions. Britt Campbell (25-660, 9 TDs) leads the area in receiving, while Austin Mills (22-364, 6 TDs) ranks ninth.
"Cade does a good job of taking what the defenses give him," Desormeaux said. "Britt and Austin have had multiple catches in every game. Britt plays almost every snap on defense."
Carencro keeps fighting
Teurlings Catholic appeared to have Carencro on the ropes in the second quarter of last week's District 5-4A game.
Leading 23-13, the Rebels were knocking on the door for another score when Ethan Guidry scooped up a fumble near the goal-line and returned it for a touchdown to shift the momentum to the Bears, who scored 41 consecutive points in a 60-30 win.
"It was looking a little bleak in the first 20 minutes," Carencro coach Tony Courville said. "They were taking it to us pretty good. Our coaches kept stressing to our guys that they had to keep working because something would eventually happen."
Sophomore defensive back Joni Martin had two of the Bears' four interceptions last week.
"He's the kid who had the one-handed interception against St. Martinville," Courville said. "We move him around a little bit. We call it 'cat coverage,' because he's covering different cats, different dudes."
Quarterback Chantz Ceaser accounted for six touchdowns against Teurlings. The junior (101-461) leads the team with 12 rushing TDs and has passed for 424 yards and five TDs. The backfield also features Dontae Darjean (100-478, 6 TDs) and Jaylon John (54-361, 2 TDs)
"We're extremely proud of the progress Chantz has made," Courville said. "He has all those qualities you need in a quarterback. We knew he'd be a good quarterback, but he's proved us wrong. He's becoming a great quarterback."
The Bears (3-3, 1-0 5-4A) host Northside (1-5, 0-0) Friday.
"It's homecoming, which is traditionally a coach's worst week," Courville said. "The guys have a a tendency to get involved in extracurricular stuff and stay up late, but we haven't seen that this week. They've been laser focused."