Comparing his first spring as new head coach of the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams to his second one is a pretty simple process for coach Matt McCullough.

And frankly, he’s not sure it’s worth spending much time discussing.

“There’s no doubt we’re way ahead of where we were last year after the spring,” McCullough said. “But we weren’t very good at all last year at this time. So we still have a long way to go.”

In the end, McCullough’s first season turned out pretty well at 11-2 and a District 3-5A championship.

This spring, his Rams played an intrasquad game in hopes of progressing his 2019 squad in time for deep playoff run in the fall.

“I thought it went OK, a lot better than I thought it would,” said McCullough, who said he had never coached a team that played a spring intrasquad game. “A lot more kids got work this way.”

The Rams went into the spring and left it with the same big question mark, or at least the most significant puzzle to solve.

Fittingly for Acadiana High, it’s the offensive line. Three starters are back … sort of.

Josh McDaniel is making the move from tackle to tight end.

“He’s got the size and speed to help us out a bunch there,” McCullough said of McDaniel. “In my mind, you need to have a dominant tight end if you can in this offense.”

That leaves starting spots at both guards and now the left tackle to be filled prior to the season opener. McCullough said he’s got “about six guys competing” to fill those positions, and “two seniors played well” at the guard spots in the spring.

Making the job of the offensive line a little easier in the fall should be an experienced group in the offensive backfield. Quarterback Keontae Williams returns as do leading rusher Dillan Monette and seasoned halfback Lucky Brooks.

“I think he did well,” McCullough said of Williams. “Anytime a quarterback returns, they bring a lot of experience. He had a really good spring. He’s throwing the ball better. He did a good job of running the offense last year.”

Gone is departing senior Larryl Greene, but depth shouldn’t be a problem. Tyvin Zeno is also expected to be an option and a highly touted freshman team from last season will certainly provide some depth in the backfield as well.

“We’ll definitely play at least four backs and really we’re about six deep there,” McCullough said.

The passing game is normally a big unknown for the Rams each year, but McCullough sees an upgraded unit there as well, potentially getting some two-way help from the secondary if necessary.

The front seven on defense will be anchored by standout returning starter Thaos Figaro. He’ll be joined by several seasoned performers, including Jason Prejean back from an early-season injury a year ago.

Two starters also return in Derrick Bercier and Caleb Arceneaux, while safety Ian Montz figures to be surrounded by talented but inexperienced colleagues in the secondary.

And while special teams play isn’t overly stressed in the spring, McCullough is confident his Rams will be improved in the kicking game this fall.

“We came out of the spring healthy,” McCullough said. “That’s the main thing. I was a little worried about that going into it. We got better as well, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”