There’s no need to tell the St. Thomas More girls soccer team to be careful what it wishes for.
Because the top-seeded Lady Cougars (17-3-3) wouldn’t want it any other way. A postseason date with Lakeshore is what STM has been waiting for two years.
Certainly the Lady Cougars wouldn’t trade last year’s state championship, the program’s first in 10 years, but beating Lakeshore in the Division II semifinals would have made the title run sweeter. The Lady Titans, after all, eliminated STM in the 2016 semifinals and then beat the Lady Cougars in the 2017 final to claim their first-ever crown. Both matches were decided by penalty kicks.
“In 2016, I think the rivalry was born,” said STM coach Daniel Underwood. “They’re a young program — they’re a young school — and for them to get that first state championship on our watch, it kind of hurt a little bit. But at the same, we knew they were an upcoming power over there on the Northshore. You just got to look at the finals to see that the Northshore is producing tons of talent, as well as Lafayette area. So it’s new rivalry, but it’s a rivalry nonetheless.”
STM wasn’t afforded the opportunity to erase its demons last year, however. Destrehan knocked off Lakeshore in the quarterfinals.
But the second-seeded Lady Titans (19-3-4) landed on the opposite side of the bracket this year and avoided any upsets, setting up Lakeshore-STM: Part III at 5 p.m. Thursday at UL’s Ragin Cajuns’ Soccer/Track Complex.
As much repeating as state champions, revenge seems to be on the minds of the Lady Cougars.
“I don’t think there’s any added motivation needed when the opponent is Lakeshore, for certain,” Underwood said. “I know I haven’t said anything, but as coach, your privy to some of the things the girls talk about. So I know they’re looking forward to it a lot.”
STM and Lakeshore aren’t strangers in the regular season. In fact, the two teams have played before the playoffs six years in a row, five of which have been wins by STM. The Lady Cougars have won the last three meetings by a combined score of 6-0. The last two matches were part of what Underwood has termed an “East-West Showdown,” early-season games between schools on the east and west sides of the state.
But the success in the regular season won’t make Underwood or his players feel any better about the postseason results between the two teams.
“In fact, it only makes it a little bit worse,” Underwood said. “The last three times we faced off in the regular we’ve won that matchup. But obviously, when you get to state championship game or even into the playoffs, you gotta throw those things out the window. You can look back on them for experience, but you can’t expect the same results unless you’re willing to put forth the effort.”
The two postseason matchups coming down to penalty kicks doesn’t surprise Underwood not just because of the quality of the two programs, but also because of their similarities in styles of play.
“The (Lakeshore) coach, Wes Leake, and I, I guess we coach very similarly,” Underwood said. “Our teams are built around defending. If you look at the two previous matches, it was 1-1 (going) into the penalty kicks and then 0-0 (going) into penalty kicks. It’s just two teams built with a defensive mindset and mentality. When those mindsets meet any time in a championship game, one little thing — and error here or an error there — could be all that really separates the two of us.”