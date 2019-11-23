DILLAN MONETTE, ACADIANA
The Rams’ senior halfback was a star on many fronts in Acadiana’s 49-0 win. On the night, he rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. That meant Monette surpassed Alley Broussard as the school’s all-time leading rusher.
TREY AMOS, CATHOLIC-NI
In the most familiar rivalry around, quarterback Trey Amos led Catholic High of New Iberia to a dramatic road win over Notre Dame with a 46-yard touchdown run with 3:50 left to play. That gave Amos 157 yards and two scores on 20 carries in the big win that vaulted the Panthers into the semifinals.
KAVION MARTIN, BREAUX BRIDGE
When you’re without All-State caliber receiver Dartravien Girod and the weather is poor, the passing game kind of goes out the window. Breaux Bridge threw for the ball for only 22 yards, which left it up to the running game. Kavion Martin delivered 127 yards and two touchdown on nine carries in the 15-0 win.
KAYSHON BOUTTE, WESTGATE
The Tigers' senior receiver Kayshon Boutte, well, did what All-American receivers do in leading Westgate to a 27-6 road victory over Assumption. He had six receptions for 193 yards with two touchdowns, including a long of 58 yards. He tacked on two catches for 11 yards.
CALEB HOLSTEIN, ST. THOMAS MORE
The Cougars' senior quarterback was his usual efficient self, completing 17 of 23 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown passes were to Carter Arceneaux, who hauled in scoring strikes from 10 and 42 yards in the 42-21 win over Evangel.