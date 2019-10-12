RAYNE — The Rayne Wolves recorded their biggest win of the season on Friday night, and they did it in dramatic fashion.

Wolves quarterback Bleyton Francis threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Durrell Weathersby on a fourth-and-goal with 38 seconds left to lift Rayne to an exciting 20-16 win over the Eunice Bobcats in District 4-4A action.

"This is absolutely our biggest win of the year," first-year Rayne head coach Kaine Guidry said. "We were hoping to just be in the game in the fourth quarter, and we did just enough to get a great team win over a really good football team."

The Wolves got on the scoreboard first at the 5:43 mark of the first quarter when quarterback Colin Lacombe scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give them a 7-0 lead.

That play was set up by a recovery of a muffed punt, which gave Rayne new life on its second drive of the game.

The Eunice special teams unit helped put them on the board in the second quarter, downing a punt inside the Rayne 1 before the Bobcat defense forced a safety on the very next play to trim the deficit to 7-2.

The Bobcats grabbed their first lead of the game at the 7:41 mark of the second quarter when Deon Adoin scored on a 33-yard scoring run, before a successful two-point conversion gave them a 10-7 advantage, a lead they would take with them into the halftime break.

Rayne tied the game on the initial possession of the second half courtesy of a 25-yard field goal by Deuce Comeaux to make it 10-10.

The field goal, the second score of the night for the Wolves was set-up by a short kick, giving Rayne two scores on short fields.

"We knew anytime we had a short field that we had to take advantage of it," Guidry said. "The amount of time we've marched the whole field has been slim, but we're getting better, offensively, and when your defense plays the way ours did, you have a chance against anybody."

The Wolves wrestled back the lead at the 8:49 mark of the fourth quarter when Comeaux made good on his second field goal of the night, this one from 35 yards away to give them a 13-10 edge.

"I can't say enough about Deuce Comeaux and our special teams," Guidry said. "It was an entire team victory, and special teams had a lot to do with it."

Eunice took the lead back with 4:36 remaining when Ardoin scored on his second scoring run of the game - this one from 24 yards out to give them a 16-13 lead.

That's when Rayne put together its best offensive drive of the season set up by a couple of key passes from Lacombe to Jamarcus Monroe, as well as a couple of pass interference calls.

With a fourth down-and-goal at the Eunice 3-yard line, Guidry, with a little help from his coaches, elected to play for the win instead of overtime.

It worked too with Francis connecting with Weathersby on the game-winner.

"We were going to kick it, but they (Eunice) took a timeout, and one of my offensive coaches talked me into going for it, and I'm glad we did," Guidry said. "I really didn't want to get into overtime with them, and we had nothing to lose, with nobody really expecting us to win."

The game featured two of the better defenses in the area - with yards, much less points - hard to come by.

"Defense has been our ammo all year, and tonight was no exception," Guidry said. "Eunice had a great defensive gameplan. They gave us a few looks we didn't expect. But those were two really good defenses tonight."

With the victory, Rayne improved to 4-2, overall, and 1-0 in district play, while Eunice fell to 4-2, and 0-1, respectively.

"This was just a really good win for our program and a really good team win," Guidry said. "We're continuing to slowly get better every week on offense, and tonight showed that when offense, defense, and special teams all plays well for us, that we have the chance to play with anybody."