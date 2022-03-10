LAKE CHARLES – All season, the North Central Hurricanes have been working towards one goal – winning the Class 1A state championship.
One year after falling short of that goal, the Hurricanes are one win away from accomplishing that feat under first-year head coach Basil Brown.
“Winning a state championship has been our goal for a long time,” Brown said. “The guys have been working hard to achieve this goal.”
However, having their goal come to fruition won’t be easy as the Hurricanes (31-5) will face White Castle at 1 p.m. Friday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
White Castle, which are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak, have been exceptional since the end of January.
“White Castle is a very good team,” said Brown, whose Hurricanes won the 1A state title in 2020. “It’s definitely going to be a test.”
White Castle (18-12) have been on somewhat of a Cinderella-type run this postseason, as they have knocked off both No. 3 seed Northwood-Lena and 2-seed Delhi to reach the finals.
“That has to be the rhetoric given to them,” Brown said. “They have knocked off the No. 3, 2 and it would be great for their story if they were able to knock off the No. 1. It’s our job not to let that happen.”
Brown said what makes White Castle so tough is that they have a great combination of size and athleticism.
“White Castle has some size and quickness,” Brown said. “They also have some very good ball-handlers and some good shooters. If you have some spare time, get down to Burton and come watch the game. It’s going to be a very good one.”
The Hurricanes, who have won 13 games in a row and haven’t lost since Jan. 16, are going to be a tall task for White Castle as well. North Central, who are led by senior Reginald Stoner, junior De’vion Lavergne and sophomore Mckennis Savoie, makes it tough on opponents due to their balance throughout their roster.
“Teams can’t just focus on one, two or three guys on our team,” Brown said. “On any given night, we have a number of guys who are ready to come in and produce. It changes every night. It just depends on whoever night it is. We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things.”
That type of depth has been on full display of late, as the Hurricanes have been playing at an extremely high level.
“I do feel like we are peaking at the right time,” Brown said. “It’s kind of sad to think that this is going to be our last game, because I feel like we are still getting better. We’re playing at a super high level, and we’ve been playing that way for a long time.”
But if the Hurricanes are going to complete the journey by bringing home the gold trophy, Brown believes attention to details will be essential.
“We always talk about playing with energy and effort,” Brown said. “I think the team that wins this game is going to be whoever limits turnovers and makes the most layups and free throws.”